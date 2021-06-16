Euro 2020: Portugal install themselves among favorites after Hungary thrashing

There have been some shocking results so far at Euro 2020, but Portugal’s win over Hungary on Tuesday is definitely one of them.

The Selecao arrived at the tournament in a buoyant mood and as defending champions. However, in truth, this Portugal team is far better and more experienced than the one that won the Euros in 2016.

Their talent and experience ultimately counted when things got tough against a Hungary team inspired by the cheers of 60,000 fans inside the Puskas Arena.

Fernando Santos’ side was made to work hard for the win, and they ultimately rose to the occasion to record an impressive 3-0 victory over the hosts.

Substitutes inspire late victory over Hungary

After the 80th minute, it looked like it wasn’t going to be Portugal’s day. Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. had tried everything, but nothing seemed to be working.

Despite putting out a very attacking line-up that included Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, and Diogo Jota, the Selecao struggled to break the stubborn defense of Hungary.

However, the substitutes turned out to be Santos’ trump card. The introduction of Renato Sanches, Rafa Silva, and Joao Moutinho finally led to the elusive breakthrough.

Rafa Silva set up Raphael Guerrero to open the scoring in the 84th minute. Three minutes later, Sanches bulldozed his way through midfield before setting up Silva, who was brought down for a penalty.

Ronaldo stepped up and expertly converted to double Portugal’s lead. However, there was still time for the Juventus star to make it 3-0, as he combined with Rafa Silva before rolling the ball into an empty net after rounding the goalkeeper.

Selecao install themselves among favorites

It’s surprising that despite the array of talents that Portugal possesses, the bookmakers rated the Selecao as a dark horse for Euro 2020.

On the face of their professional performance against Hungary, though, it is evident that Santos’ side is ready for the competition.

“I think we played well, it was more than a fair win. We played great in the first half, we were in full control of the game but second half we were a bit anxious,” Santos said, as quoted by Daily Mail.

“Everyone on the pitch wanted to win and when that is the case sometimes it can get a little anxious and we allowed them to strike on the counter.

“The first goal unlocked the gate because after that Hungary had to open up and that's how our creative players found their way into the game. I think it was good enough, we won 3-0.”

Player for player, Portugal is as good as any other team in the tournament. Their opening day performance is a reminder that they are among the favorites, rather than mere outsiders.

