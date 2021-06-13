Euro 2020: Portugal star ruled out of tournament after testing positive for COVID-19

Portugal star Joao Cancelo has been ruled out of UEFA Euro 2020 after testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of their tournament opener in Budapest.

The Manchester City and Portugal man was one of the best full-backs in Europe during the 2020/21 campaign. Cancelo was in line to start for Fernando Santos' side at Euro 2020, but Portugal have confirmed that he will now be withdrawn from the squad.

The 27-year-old is set to be replaced by Manchester United star Diogo Dalot. The full-back, who had never been called up for Portugal's senior side prior to this, was in action for the Selecao's U-21 side recently.

An official statement from the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) read;

"Under-21 international Diogo Dalot will join the National Team's delegation in Budapest to prepare for his debut at Euro 2020. The AC Milan player will replace Joao Cancelo, who tested positive for COVID-19 following a rapid antigen test carried out this Saturday by the FPF Health and Performance Unit."

"The Hungarian health authorities were immediately informed and the player – who is doing well – was placed in isolation. The result of the test carried out by USP was confirmed by an RT-PCR test carried out on Joao Cancelo also on Saturday and whose result was known on Sunday morning."

It was also confirmed that all other Portugal players have tested negative and are available for their much-anticipated Euro 2020 opener against Hungary.

"In accordance with the COVID-19 protocol defined by UEFA before the Euro 2020 matches, all players and members of the entourage underwent RT-PCR tests on Saturday. The results, with the exception of Joao Cancelo, were negative.

"The Hungarian health authorities became aware of compliance with the protection procedures, fully respected according to the UEFA protocol, in a group that also has a high rate of vaccine coverage and authorised the National Team to comply with the stipulated plan for the European Championship without any changes."

The defending champions are set to travel to Munich to face Germany in the second group stage game, after which they return to Budapest to play reigning world champions France.

Euro 2020 the perfect platform for Portugal's Dalot

While Cancelo being ruled out is a huge loss, this could prove to be a great opportunity for young full-back Diogo Dalot. The Portugal U-21 star could establish himself on the international stage and could see his stock rise with a solid showing at Euro 2020.

After spending the season out on loan at AC Milan, Dalot's future is still up in the air heading into Euro 2020. Reports suggest he could be set for another loan spell, at San Siro, but there has been no confirmation as of yet.

He will join the only other Manchester United representative in Portugal's 26-man squad, Bruno Fernandes, at Euro 2020. Manchester City players Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva have been called up as well.

