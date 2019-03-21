Euro 2020 Qualification: 3 England players who are in top form coming into the campaign

England manager Gareth Southgate

England will kick-off their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign against the Czech Republic at Wembley on Friday evening. After an impressive World cup campaign last summer and their dramatic qualifications for the Uefa Nations League finals, England will go into the qualifiers with a lot of confidence. They have Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Kosovo, and Montenegro in their group and will be the favorites to book the ticket to the big event next year.

Gareth Southgate has a plethora of young talents at his disposal and will give a lot of opportunities to some of these individuals during the qualification period. Some of these indiviuals have been in exceptional form for their respective clubs. We look at three English players who are in top form coming into the international break.

#3 James Ward Prowse

Southampton FC's James Ward-Prowse

The Southampton midfielder is in the form of his life and received a call-up by Gareth Southgate; two years after winning his only previous cap. James Ward-Prowse has turned around his fourtnes since the arrival of Ralph Hasenhuttl. He has six goals to his name this season in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old has a brilliant right foot and is capable of delivering a dangerous ball into the box at any moment of the game. Ward-Prowse is a dead-ball specialist and has scored sublime free-kicks in recent games against Manchester United and Tottenham. England was very dangerous with set-pieces in the 2018 FIFA World Cup due to the physicality of Harry Maguire, Harry Kane, and John Stones and the inclusion of Ward-Prowse; who is capable of delivering a brilliant set-piece will make them even more stronger in that area.

There is no doubt that this is an extremely well-deserved call-up and its a great chance for him to impress Gareth Southgate in the upcoming games against the Czech Republic and Montenegro.

