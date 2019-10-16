Euro 2020 qualifiers: 3 talking points from Italy's 5-0 win over Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein v Italy - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier

Italy traveled to the Rheinpark Stadium to take on Liechtenstein in the Matchday-8 Euro 2020 qualifying fixture, and the Azurri decimated the hosts in a 5-0 victory.

Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi opened the scoring inside the first two minutes and from then on, there was never any doubt what the result of the fixture was going to be.

The home side did hold on for the rest of the first half and most of the second before a total capitulation in the last 20 minutes saw them concede four goals. Andrea Belotti continued his fine form by grabbing a brace, in addition to strikes by Alessio Romagnoli and Stephan El Shaarawy.

Here, we look at three talking points from the fixture between Italy and Liechtenstein.

#3 Italy equal national record for most consecutive wins in all competitions

Italy have won nine matches in a row

The last few years have been rocky for the Italian national team. They followed their 2006 World Cup triumph with consecutive group stage eliminations in 2010 and 2014, and failed to even qualify for the 2018 edition.

That marked the first time in 60 years that the Azurri did not participate in the World Cup. In response, the Italian football federation appointed former Manchester City and Inter Milan manager Roberto Mancini in Gian Piero Ventura's stead in May 2018.

The 54-year-old inherited a squad that was low on morale. With less than ideal sampling ground in a dwindling Serie A, Mancini had his work cut out.

His first eight matches in charge saw indifferent results, with two wins and four draws. But it all turned around with a 1-0 victory over USA in a friendly fixture in November 2018.

That was to be the first of nine consecutive victories, as Italy have posted a 100% record in Group J of the Euro 2020 Qualifiers. Incredibly, they have scored 25 goals and conceded just three.

9 - Italy 🇮🇹 have equalled their record of nine consecutive wins in all competitions, set between May 1938 and March 1939, under Vittorio Pozzo. Fantastic.#LichtensteinItalia pic.twitter.com/nkIw04fPHe — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) October 15, 2019

The routine victory over Liechtenstein means Italy have now equaled their record for most consecutive wins, which was set between 1938 and 1939 under the management of the legendary Vittorio Pozzo.

Mancini will have the chance to make the record all of his own when his side travel to Bosna-Herzegovina on the 15th of November.

