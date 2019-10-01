Euro 2020 qualifiers: 5 young stars who could be called up by England for October's fixtures

Could Chelsea duo Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham be called up by England this week?

After another month of Premier League action, it’s almost time for the October international break, believe it or not. England don’t actually play their next game – a Euro 2020 qualifier against the Czech Republic – until Friday, 11th October, but Gareth Southgate is all set to name his squad for the two upcoming games this Thursday.

After a couple of surprises in the squad for September’s games – most notably a call-up for Aston Villa centre-back Tyrone Mings and the first caps for Chelsea’s midfield prospect Mason Mount – Southgate’s selection for the games was largely conservative, with both Mings and James Maddison missing out on maiden caps.

This time around though, the Three Lions boss might be more inclined to rock the boat a little – largely because England have for all intents and purposes already qualified, winning four games out of four thus far. With that in mind then, which new players are likely to be called up this time around?

Here are 5 youngsters who could be called up to the England squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers.

#1 Fikayo Tomori

Fikayo Tomori has enjoyed an impressive start to the season with Chelsea

England’s last match against Kosovo might’ve gone to plan in terms of the result – a win for the Three Lions – but the performance of the team probably didn’t make boss Gareth Southgate too happy. England were highly questionable in defence in the 5-3 victory, and in all honesty could’ve conceded more than the three goals that they actually did.

Centre-back Michael Keane, in particular, came under fire for his massive error that led to Kosovo’s opening goal, with some fans openly questioning his international future.

With fellow centre-back John Stones out with an injury and Joe Gomez not being picked by Liverpool right now, the window must surely be open for a new defender – and who better than Chelsea youngster Fikayo Tomori?

Tomori has been tremendous for Frank Lampard’s Blues over the past few games, most notably shackling Mo Salah in Chelsea’s recent loss to Liverpool, and the former England U21 international even scored his first Chelsea goal last month, a long-range screamer against Wolves.

Perhaps the most important thing though is the fact that he fits the bill of what Southgate looks for in a defender – not only is he tricky to beat, but his pass success rate of 88.7% is remarkably high and puts him above Keane and even Harry Maguire in that category.

With Lampard reportedly stating that the defender is now part of his first-choice starting XI, surely it’s time to give him a go for England, too. The fact that Nigeria are also considering an attempt to call him up should only hasten Southgate’s decision.

