Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Gareth Southgate confirms Raheem Sterling's return to England squad for Kosovo clash

Rachel Syiemlieh 14 Nov 2019, 11:20 IST

What's the story?

Gareth Southgate has confirmed that Raheem Sterling will return to the England squad for their Euro 2020 qualifier against Kosovo after he was axed from their Montenegro clash, following an altercation with Joe Gomez.

In case you didn't know...

Sterling is set to miss England's clash with Montenegro today as punishment for an altercation he had with Gomez in the canteen at St George’s Park on Monday.

The duo were previously involved in a spat during Manchester City's Premier League defeat to Liverpool last weekend before emotions spilled when they reported for international duty.

On the same day, the FA announced that the 24-year-old would not be making an appearance in their clash with Montenegro at Wembley Stadium, with the forward having made apologies to both Gomez and the public.

The heart of the matter

Sterling will regain his place in the Three Lions' starting XI and will likely feature in their Group A game against Kosovo this weekend, Southgate has declared.

The England boss said via The Guardian,

"We take the decision and drew a line under everything. We move forward now, the way he’s trained has been exemplary, so that’s it. Without knowing what might happen in tomorrow’s game and everything else, I can see that being the case [Sterling returning]."

When asked about the current state of his relationship with Sterling, he replied,

"I wouldn’t imagine that he’s hugely enthusiastic. But I can understand that and in the end, he’s with the group. He’s a massive part of what we do. He’s with us for the game tomorrow, he’s back with the team on the training pitch enjoying his football. He trained superbly well, as he always does. The thing is finished."

What's next?

England are scheduled to face Kosovo at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.