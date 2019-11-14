×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Gareth Southgate confirms Raheem Sterling's return to England squad for Kosovo clash

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
14 Nov 2019, 11:20 IST

Manchester City v Aston Villa - Premier League
Manchester City v Aston Villa - Premier League

What's the story?

Gareth Southgate has confirmed that Raheem Sterling will return to the England squad for their Euro 2020 qualifier against Kosovo after he was axed from their Montenegro clash, following an altercation with Joe Gomez.

In case you didn't know...

Sterling is set to miss England's clash with Montenegro today as punishment for an altercation he had with Gomez in the canteen at St George’s Park on Monday.

The duo were previously involved in a spat during Manchester City's Premier League defeat to Liverpool last weekend before emotions spilled when they reported for international duty.

On the same day, the FA announced that the 24-year-old would not be making an appearance in their clash with Montenegro at Wembley Stadium, with the forward having made apologies to both Gomez and the public.

The heart of the matter

Sterling will regain his place in the Three Lions' starting XI and will likely feature in their Group A game against Kosovo this weekend, Southgate has declared.

The England boss said via The Guardian,

"We take the decision and drew a line under everything. We move forward now, the way he’s trained has been exemplary, so that’s it. Without knowing what might happen in tomorrow’s game and everything else, I can see that being the case [Sterling returning]."

When asked about the current state of his relationship with Sterling, he replied,

Advertisement
"I wouldn’t imagine that he’s hugely enthusiastic. But I can understand that and in the end, he’s with the group. He’s a massive part of what we do. He’s with us for the game tomorrow, he’s back with the team on the training pitch enjoying his football. He trained superbly well, as he always does. The thing is finished." 

What's next?

England are scheduled to face Kosovo at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Tags:
European Qualifiers Manchester City England Football Raheem Sterling Joe Gomez Gareth Southgate
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
European Qualifiers
Matches Points Table
Qualifying Round - Week 8
FT KAZ BEL
0 - 2
 Kazakhstan vs Belgium
FT BEL NET
1 - 2
 Belarus vs Netherlands
FT HUN AZE
1 - 0
 Hungary vs Azerbaijan
FT SCO SAN
6 - 0
 Scotland vs San Marino
FT CYP RUS
0 - 5
 Cyprus vs Russia
FT EST GER
0 - 3
 Estonia vs Germany
FT WAL CRO
1 - 1
 Wales vs Croatia
FT SLO AUS
0 - 1
 Slovenia vs Austria
FT POL NOR
2 - 0
 Poland vs North Macedonia
FT KOS MON
2 - 0
 Kosovo vs Montenegro
FT BUL ENG
0 - 6
 Bulgaria vs England
FT UKR POR
2 - 1
 Ukraine vs Portugal
FT LIT SER
1 - 2
 Lithuania vs Serbia
FT MOL ALB
0 - 4
 Moldova vs Albania
FT ICE AND
2 - 0
 Iceland vs Andorra
FT FRA TUR
1 - 1
 France vs Turkey
FT FIN ARM
3 - 0
 Finland vs Armenia
FT SWI REP
2 - 0
 Switzerland vs Republic of Ireland
FT GIB GEO
2 - 3
 Gibraltar vs Georgia
FT SWE SPA
1 - 1
 Sweden vs Spain
FT ROM NOR
1 - 1
 Romania vs Norway
FT FAR MAL
1 - 0
 Faroe Islands vs Malta
FT ISR LAT
3 - 1
 Israel vs Latvia
FT LIE ITA
0 - 5
 Liechtenstein vs Italy
FT GRE BOS
2 - 1
 Greece vs Bosnia-Herzegovina
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us