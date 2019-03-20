EURO 2020 Qualifiers: How England should line up against Czech Republic

How will the Three Lions line up against the Czech Republic?

England kick off their EURO 2020 qualifiers this week with a potentially tricky clash against the Czech Republic. With a number of players, like John Stones and Jesse Lingard, withdrawing from the squad through injury and some new faces, like Callum Hudson-Odoi and Declan Rice, being included, the team that starts on Friday might be a little different to the one that came so close to bringing football home in the summer. While there may be some personnel changes, we can expect to see Gareth Southgate persevere with the 5-at-the-back formation that has brought his nation's side such success in recent times. With that in mind, these are the players who should start for the Three Lions and who should remain on the bench:

Goalkeepers:

Pickford earned his first international cap in 2017

Starter - GK - Jordan Pickford

Pickford has not had the best of seasons at Everton but seems to perform better in an England shirt. It would be a massive vote of no-confidence to pull him from the starting lineup here, so expect to see him start versus Czech Republic.

Bench - Tom Heaton

Heaton, like Pickford, has had mixed success in the Premier League this season and hasn't done enough to leapfrog his countrymen for the starting spot. He is doing well, however, to stay at the top of the pile in Burnley's collection of goalkeepers that also features former England internationals Joe Hart and Nick Pope and experienced journeyman Anders Lindegaard.

Bench - Jack Butland

While you could argue that Butland has had the best season among the three, the fact that he is plying his trade in the championship with Stoke City this season means his chances of starting this game are slim to none.

