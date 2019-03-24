×
EURO 2020 Qualifiers: How England should line up against Montenegro

Ivan Derrick
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
261   //    24 Mar 2019, 11:54 IST

How will the Three Lions line up against Mont?
How will the Three Lions line up against Montenegro?

England kicked off their EURO 2020 qualifiers this week with a very impressive 5-0 win against the Czech Republic.

With the squad featuring a number of new faces, like Callum Hudson-Odoi and Declan Rice, and Montenegro likely to offer even less resistance than the Czech Republic, the team that starts on Monday might be some way from a full strength squad.

While there may be some personnel changes, we can expect to see Gareth Southgate persevere with the new 4-3-3 formation that he utilized against the Czech Republic.

With that in mind, here's a look at the players who should start for the Three Lions and those that should remain on the bench:

Goalkeepers:

Butland first featured for the Three Lions in 2012
Butland first featured for the Three Lions in 2012

Starter - GK - Jack Butland

There was a time when Jack Butland looked like a surefire bet to take over the England number 1 role for a number of years.

Even following his relegation with Stoke at the end of last season, the talented keeper was regularly linked with the Premier League's big hitters.

While he's somewhat dropped off the radar this year playing in the Championship, he still could be England's top choice in years to come and in a fairly safe environment against Montenegro, taking a chance on him here would be a good decision.

Bench - Jordan Pickford

Pickford is England's current first choice keeper and is probably the favorite to start even this game. With England unlikely to face an offensive barrage, however, it might be more useful for them long term to try out someone else between the sticks.

Bench - Tom Heaton

Heaton has had mixed success in the Premier League this season and given his age, he'd need to be doing extraordinary things to overtake any of England's talented, young goalies. While he deserves his place in the squad, starting Heaton would be a mistake here.

