Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Spain v Faroe Islands Preview, where to watch in the US, live stream details, TV schedule and more

Isco could be pivotal to the way Spain play in the coming years

This David v Goliath encounter probably ends in favour of Goliath. A largely rampant Spain have too much quality for this Faroe Islands squad. Already on 15 points, they will be hoping to wrap up qualification from the group as soon as possible.

To put this in perspective, Spain have not lost a single point in their last six games, while Faroe Islands haven't won in their last 10 outings (D2 L8). The gulf in class is apparent on paper, so it'll be a miracle that the visitors will be hoping to pull off at Estadio Municipal El Molinon.

Neither side will have illusions about this tie, but Spain have more options in terms of picking their squad for this tie. New boss Robert Moreno will have the option to either play the regular side or give more minutes to the likes of Mikel Oyarzabal, Pablo Sarabia, and Mario Hermoso.

Moreno has already stated that all three goalkeepers are in contention for starting berths, so we could see Pau Lopez start in goal as well.

Faroe Islands have scored against Spain on all three occasions that the two teams have come up against each other. They will hope to keep that run going, but Spain's priority will be to seal the points.

Date: 08 September 2019

Time: 11:45 am PDT

Venue: Estadio Municipal El Molinon

Referee: Krzysztof Jakubik

Where to watch Spain v Faroe Islands in the USA?

American viewers will be able to catch the game on multiple channels including TUDN En Vivo, Univision NOW, UniMás, ESPN3, and TUDN USA. In addition, the ESPN App will also be streaming the game. TSN GO will also be showing the game in Canada.