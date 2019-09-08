×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Spain v Faroe Islands Preview, where to watch in the US, live stream details, TV schedule and more

Ferdie
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
13   //    08 Sep 2019, 03:45 IST

Isco could be pivotal to the way Spain play in the coming years
Isco could be pivotal to the way Spain play in the coming years

This David v Goliath encounter probably ends in favour of Goliath. A largely rampant Spain have too much quality for this Faroe Islands squad. Already on 15 points, they will be hoping to wrap up qualification from the group as soon as possible.

To put this in perspective, Spain have not lost a single point in their last six games, while Faroe Islands haven't won in their last 10 outings (D2 L8). The gulf in class is apparent on paper, so it'll be a miracle that the visitors will be hoping to pull off at Estadio Municipal El Molinon.

Neither side will have illusions about this tie, but Spain have more options in terms of picking their squad for this tie. New boss Robert Moreno will have the option to either play the regular side or give more minutes to the likes of Mikel Oyarzabal, Pablo Sarabia, and Mario Hermoso.

Moreno has already stated that all three goalkeepers are in contention for starting berths, so we could see Pau Lopez start in goal as well.

Faroe Islands have scored against Spain on all three occasions that the two teams have come up against each other. They will hope to keep that run going, but Spain's priority will be to seal the points.

All you need to know about 2020 Euro Qualifiers Group F tie Spain v Faroe Islands

Date: 08 September 2019

Time: 11:45 am PDT

Venue: Estadio Municipal El Molinon

Referee: Krzysztof Jakubik

Where to watch Spain v Faroe Islands in the USA?

American viewers will be able to catch the game on multiple channels including TUDN En Vivo, Univision NOW, UniMás, ESPN3, and TUDN USA. In addition, the ESPN App will also be streaming the game. TSN GO will also be showing the game in Canada.


Tags:
European Qualifiers Faroe Islands Football Spain Football Isco Pablo Sarabia
Advertisement
Advertisement
European Qualifiers
Matches Points Table
Qualifying Round - Week 5
FT ARM ITA
1 - 3
 Armenia vs Italy
FT REP SWI
1 - 1
 Republic of Ireland vs Switzerland
FT GIB DEN
0 - 6
 Gibraltar vs Denmark
FT ROM SPA
1 - 2
 Romania vs Spain
FT NOR MAL
2 - 0
 Norway vs Malta
FT FAR SWE
0 - 4
 Faroe Islands vs Sweden
FT ISR NOR
1 - 1
 Israel vs North Macedonia
FT FIN GRE
1 - 0
 Finland vs Greece
FT BOS LIE
5 - 0
 Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Liechtenstein
FT EST BEL
1 - 2
 Estonia vs Belarus
FT CYP KAZ
1 - 1
 Cyprus vs Kazakhstan
FT GER NET
2 - 4
 Germany vs Netherlands
FT WAL AZE
2 - 1
 Wales vs Azerbaijan
FT SLO CRO
0 - 4
 Slovakia vs Croatia
FT SLO POL
2 - 0
 Slovenia vs Poland
FT AUS LAT
6 - 0
 Austria vs Latvia
FT SCO RUS
1 - 2
 Scotland vs Russia
FT SAN BEL
0 - 4
 San Marino vs Belgium
FT KOS CZE
2 - 1
 Kosovo vs Czech Republic
FT ENG BUL
4 - 0
 England vs Bulgaria
FT LIT UKR
0 - 3
 Lithuania vs Ukraine
FT ICE MOL
3 - 0
 Iceland vs Moldova
FT SER POR
2 - 4
 Serbia vs Portugal
FT TUR AND
1 - 0
 Turkey vs Andorra
FT FRA ALB
4 - 1
 France vs Albania
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Bundesliga 2019-20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us