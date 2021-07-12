Euro 2020: Ranking the 5 best players from the final

Italy have emerged as continental champions at the end of a thrilling Euro 2020 final against England that went right down to the wire.

Gianluigi Donnarumma's mastery in penalty shootouts proved to be the difference between England and Italy in the Euro 2020 final. It has been a wonderful tournament replete with exhilarating encounters and there was no shortage of excitement in the final either.

Luke Shaw took the lead for England as early as the second minute after volleying home a brilliant cross from Kieran Trippier. Though England started promisingly, they were a bit too cautious after getting the goal. Italy eventually copped an equalizer which was scrappy but well deserved.

The match then dragged onto extra time and nothing could separate the two sides. In the shootout, England could convert only two of their five penalties. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed from the spot and Italy were eventually crowned champions.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best players from the Euro 2020 final.

#5 Harry Kane (England)

Harry Kane was arguably the best player in the first half. He dropped deep to collect the ball and spread it out to the wings beautifully. It was one of those balls into Trippier that ultimately culminated in Luke Shaw's goal.

He showed a lot of enterprise and was excellent in possession. Kane shielded the ball well and it was nearly impossible to shake him off the ball. But the service to the Tottenham Hotspur marksman could have been way better.

Mason Mount failed to exercise any sort of creative influence in the game and Kane slowly faded as the game trudged on. It has been a memorable tournament for the 27-year-old who scored four goals in seven matches at the tournament.

"It hurts now. It's going to hurt for a long time. But the boys should be proud."



Well said, @HKane.



📹 @UEFA pic.twitter.com/iWSN0SAHb2 — England (@England) July 11, 2021

#4 Federico Chiesa (Italy)

Federico Chiesa looked like a man on a mission and wrote a great final chapter in what has been a bit of a breakout tournament for him. We've seen glimpses of his quality for Juventus but the winger was a cut above the rest in the Euro 2020 final.

Chiesa showed plenty of initiative as he drove forward with the ball with poise and had the English defenders backpedaling in panic. He unleashed a powerful strike early on which beat Pickford but also beat the post

Chiesa delivered quite a few exciting moments for Italy and worked tirelessly the whole night. He was forced off due to an injury but until then, he looked like the player who was likely to come up with something special for the Azzurri.

Federico Chiesa's #Euro2020Final by numbers:



85 minutes

8 duels won

5 touches in the opp. box

4 passes into the box

4 take-ons attempted

3 take-ons completed

3 tackles made

3 crosses

3 shots



Explosive stuff. #ITA pic.twitter.com/HOyHMl36LC — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 11, 2021

