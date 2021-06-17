Euro 2020: Ranking the 5 most valuable England players 

It has been a week since the start of Euro 2020. With 15 games played, the participating teams and their players are on the radar of viewers worldwide.

England have one of the most exciting lineups at Euro 2020. Blessed with raw talent, their squad is one of the youngest to feature in the competition. With many of the English players featuring for some of the biggest clubs in the world, it's not surprising that they are very highly valued.

5 Players with the highest value in England's Euro 2020 squad

#5. Phil Foden - £72 million

Phil Foden carries the ball for England at Euro 2020

Phil Foden has been seriously impressive over the course of the year. A key figure for his club Manchester City, Foden has burst onto the scene this year with his remarkable footballing ability.

Part of the Cityzens' title-winning team, Foden already has a ridiculous amount of silverware for a 21-year-old. He has three Premier League titles and four League Cups to his name. The midfielder has also won the FA Cup once and recently earned the prestigious Premier League Young Player of the Year award for his exploits with Manchester City.

Still only 21, Foden is highly rated as one of the best young footballers in the world. Often touted as a generational talent, Foden's emergence at club level has seen him start for England at Euro 2020. With his career still at its nascent stage, the Manchester City star would love to win Euro 2020 and cement his place as one of the best footballers in the world.

#4. Marcus Rashford - £76.50 million

Marcus Rashford featuring for Manchester United in the Premier League

Marcus Rashford is the embodiment of Manchester United's spirit. A Mancunian through and through, Rashford has spent his entire career so far with the Red Devils.

Making his professional debut at the age of 18, Rashford immediately broke the English headlines. His blistering pace and attacking ability was refreshing to see, and United were the beneficiaries of his talent.

Although Manchester United have stagnated in the years since Marcus Rashford's blistering start at the club, he has several individual accolades in addition to three major trophies with the team. He was first called up to represent the Three Lions in 2016 and has made 42 appearances since.

With Euro 2020 underway, Rashford faces tough competition within the team for a place in the starting lineup. Having played 20 mins as a substitute in England's opening match, Rashford will be waiting to make his mark with the Three Lions at Euro 2020.

