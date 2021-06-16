Euro 2020: Record-breaking Cristiano Ronaldo rolls back the years against Hungary

It's official, Cristiano Ronaldo is inevitable. One moment he’s holding his head in his hands after missing a big chance and the next he’s racing off in celebration.

The Portugal captain didn’t enjoy the best of games when they opened their Euro 2020 campaign against Hungary on Tuesday evening.

However, like he has done countless times in the past, he stepped up in the moments that mattered the most. These are the fine margins that separate a good player from a great.

Portugal boast a strong team with very talented players in each position, but Ronaldo is the only constant. More than just a captain, he epitomizes the character and fight of this team.

🏅 Cristiano Ronaldo takes the plaudits after a record-breaking two-goal display ⚽️⚽️



🤔 Did you see that coming?@Heineken | #EUROSOTM | #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/EnQvuTFwv5 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 15, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo reminds doubters of perpetual quality

Two players have consistently silenced their critics with jaw-dropping displays over the years. Cristiano Ronaldo and long-time rival Lionel Messi have been delivering consistently for over a decade and a half and continue to blaze a trail till date.

On Tuesday against Hungary, the Portuguese gave a timely reminder of just how good he is. At 36, he’s still the star of the national team and ended the game with two goals.

The Juventus forward scored Portugal’s second goal from the penalty spot after Raphael Guerreiro had given them the lead.

Ronaldo then netted his second of the evening shortly after, rolling back the years as Portugal ran out 3-0 winners over their resilient opponents. It was a goal that had everything: one-touch passing, great movement and ruthless finishing.

Only two players have scored in nine consecutive major international tournaments: World Cup + Euros / Copa América / AFCON.



Asamoah Gyan 🤝 Cristiano Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/uwQr8w7kPy — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 15, 2021

Records keep coming for Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo once said that he no longer chases records and that records chase him. Truer words have never been spoken.

His double against Hungary saw him take his tally in the European Championship to 11, overtaking Michel Platini as the top scorer in the history of the tournament.

The 36-year-old has also become just the second footballer, after Ghana’s Asamoah Gyan, to score in nine consecutive major international tournaments.

“Big win, team! Let's go in pursuit of our goal! Force Portugal! We're going with everything to give more joy to the Portuguese who have supported us so much!” Cristiano Ronaldo wrote on Twitter after his latest feat.

This is a player whose commitment and passion can never be doubted, and his presence alone strengthens Portugal’s bid for a second successive European crown.

Also read: Jim Beglin's column - 5 players who could impress in unfamiliar positions at Euro 2020

Edited by Arvind Sriram