Euro 2020: Robert Lewandowski keeps Poland’s hopes alive after earning point against Spain

The most exciting moments of Saturday’s Euro 2020 encounter between Spain and Poland came in the final 10 minutes of the game. With the scoreline drawn at 1-1, both teams had different strategies. Spain were throwing more bodies forward in search of a late winner.

Meanwhile, Poland were determined to close shop, sit tight and take a point from the game. Watching the final 10 minutes must have been very difficult for every Polish fan.

However, Paulo Souza’s side eventually pulled through. They managed to hold Spain to a draw, thanks to a combination of resolute defending and the wastefulness of their opponents.

Only two players have scored in each of the last three European Championships:



🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo

🇵🇱 Robert Lewandowski



*Pretends to be shocked* pic.twitter.com/5gjVJJ3IMn — William Hill (@WilliamHill) June 19, 2021

Lewandowski earns a point for Poland

Poland had Robert Lewandowski to thank for their well-earned point against Spain after the striker put on a marvelous performance. The Bayern Munich forward was quiet during his country’s opening day defeat to Slovakia. However, he was decisive against Spain.

Lewandowski missed a sitter in the first half when Poland were 1-0 down. However, he made up for it in the second half when he bullied Aymeric Laporte before heading home the equaliser. The celebrations after the goal said it all. It was a goal that immediately puts Poland back in contention to reach the round of 16.

⏰ RESULT ⏰



🇪🇸🆚🇵🇱 Spain and Poland share the points in Seville



⚽️ Morata scores his 20th goal for La Roja

👏 Lewandowski heads Poland level

🚫 Gerard Moreno hits post with penalty



Fair result? 🤔#EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 19, 2021

Poland’s keep chances of progression alive

Poland’s chances of progressing out of the group remain slim but they can continue dreaming for now. After all, they are just a point behind Spain. Should they win their last group game against Sweden, qualification to the last 16 will be guaranteed.

"We corrected things in the second half regarding... attitude and intensity from our players,” Poland coach Paulo Sousa said after the game, as quoted by Gulf Daily News.

"If we can play against one of the best teams in the world, like Spain, the way we played today, we can play like that every game. Then we can win, or we can lose, but like that it's much easier, we can get much closer to winning matches," added Sousa.

Poland were brave against Spain and with a prolific striker like Lewandowski in the team, they may yet get the win they need against Sweden to seal progression.

