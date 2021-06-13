Spain vs Sweden Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 10 of UEFA Euro 2020

Spain are in action for the first time at UEFA Euro 2020 this week as they take on Sweden at the Estadio de La Cartuja in a Group E encounter on Monday. Both teams will be intent on topping their group this year and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.

Sweden will have to do without the talismanic Zlatan Ibrahimovic this year but have several attacking options in their squad. The Scandinavian giants eased past Armenia in their previous game and will have to be at their best to stand a chance against one of the tournament's bigwigs.

Spain, on the other hand, will have to do without veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets in this fixture but can compensate for his absence with their talent-rich midfield. La Furia Roja played out a 0-0 draw with Portugal before Euro 2020 and will need to take it up a notch to win this game.

Sergio Busquets has tested positive for COVID-19—the midfielder is isolating after captaining the team in the 0-0 draw with Portugal on Friday.



Spain vs Sweden Head-to-Head

Spain have a moderately good record against Sweden and have won six games out of a total of 14 matches played between the two teams. Sweden have managed three victories against Spain and can potentially trouble their opponents in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two European sides took place in 2019 and ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Marcus Berg and Rodri found the back of the net on the day and will want to pull off similar feats at the Euros this week.

Spain form guide: W-D-W-W-D

Sweden form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Spain vs Sweden: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2020 encounter

Spain have a strong squad

Spain are in a distinct period of transition at the moment but it certainly has not affected their form under Luis Enrique. The Spaniards are on a seven-match unbeaten streak at the moment and also handed Germany their heaviest-ever defeat with a stunning 6-0 victory last year.

Gerard Moreno could potentially be the ace up Luis Enrique's sleeve at Euro 2020 after a stellar season with Villarreal. The 29-year-old forward has managed 30 goals and 10 assists with the Yellow Submarines and is in the form of his life.

Spain are the big hitters in this group and will be looking to plot a path past Slovakia, Poland and a Zlatan Ibrahimovich-less Sweden.



Marcos Llorente also seems to be enjoying himself this year and was one of La Liga's best players with 12 goals and 11 assists in the league. The Atletico Madrid man is versatile and could be used in a number of positions against Sweden.

Sweden, on the other hand, have been in exceptional form in recent weeks and have managed five victories on the trot, scoring 10 goals in the process. The Swedes have also kept four clean sheets in these five matches and are high on confidence at the moment.

Sweden have not defeated Spain in a major international tournament in over 60 years, with their previous victory coming in the 1950 World Cup. Spain have got the better of their Scandinavian opponents in the 1978 World Cup and Euro 2008 and will want to add another victory to their tally on Monday.

