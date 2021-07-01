Euro 2020: Southgate and England have earned the right to be called favourites after Germany win

“It’s coming home!” – That is a phrase that has been sung all over England in the past few weeks. While some have ridiculed it, English fans have enough reason to be excited about winning Euro 2020.

After all, the Three Lions are currently flying high after they conquered their eternal nemesis, Germany, in the full glare of the continent on Tuesday.

Say what you want about the English national team, but there’s something special about the current crop of players. Not only are they young and talented, but they are united and have a desire to win.

From Jordan Pickford to Kalvin Phillips to Harry Kane, everyone in the team is desperate to win silverware and they are putting in the work to make it happen.

Tactical Three Lions shock Germany

Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane have received lots of praise for scoring the goals that helped England eliminate Germany from the tournament.

However, Southgate deserves credit too for the way he set his side up and how he managed the game when the going got tough. The 50-year-old was spot on with every decision he made on the day.

His decision to revert to a 3-4-3 proved to be a shrewd move and it allowed the Three Lions to begin the game in the ascendency, while his substitutions were well-timed.

Jack Grealish came on at a time when England needed a player with his pace and passing ability. The Aston Villa man made an instant impact and went on to assist Kane for the crucial second goal.

Southgate has often been criticised for usually adopting a conservative approach to matches, but he tactically outclassed Joachim Low's side on Tuesday. His reward was being the man to end England’s 55-year wait for a win over Germany in the knockout stage of a major competition.

England have earned the right to be called favourites

The biggest favourites to win Euro 2020 – France – have been eliminated. Belgium and Italy may be the next most fancied teams at the moment, but England have shown so far that they are a force to be reckoned with.

The Three Lions topped their group and have also now beaten Germany in the Round of 16. They have played four matches in the tournament and are the only team yet to concede a goal. This is a remarkable achievement given the number of goals on display at Euro 2020.

“I think the players were immense right the way through the team. To know so many millions of people after such a difficult year at home can have that enjoyment is very special. Today was immense," an excited Southgate said, as quoted by the Guardian.

“But emotionally and physically there is a cost. It’s a dangerous moment for us. The warmth of success, the feeling we only have to turn up to win the thing, we know it’s going to be an immense challenge. The players know that. They should feel confident from the way they’ve played. We came here with an intention and we’ve not achieved that yet," added Southgate.

Southgate is right: England haven’t achieved anything yet but the signs look good. They have also, at the very least, earned the right to be mentioned among the favourites to win Euro 2020.

