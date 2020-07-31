Top 5 most successful football clubs in England 

England is the birthplace of football and has yielded some of the most powerful and legendary clubs in the history of the beautiful game. While some football clubs in England have endured shockingly alternative phases of misery and world domination, other powerhouses have largely managed to maintain their clout in the game.

The English top-flight has been dominated by the proverbial 'big six' since the inception of the Premier League in the 1990s. The likes of Liverpool and Manchester United dominated the late 20th century and have managed to enjoy considerable success in recent years as well.

The likes of Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers enjoyed brief periods of success decades ago but have failed to remain relevant in the Premier League today. Manchester City has seen a resurgence since the turn of the century and narrowly misses out on this list with 20 trophies.

Also Read: Which is the oldest English football club?

#5 Aston Villa - 21 trophies

Aston Villa is a legendary English club

In addition to being one of England's oldest clubs, Aston Villa has also built a rich legacy of success and is fifth on our list of England's most successful club. Most of the Lions' successes came in the late 19th century when Aston Villa was a genuine powerhouse of the sport and was one of the most important clubs in England.

Aston Villa also experienced a brief period of success in the early 1980s after surviving a difficult decade in the Championship. Under the legendary Ron Saunders, the Birmingham-based outfit won a league title in the 1980/81 season and a European Cup the following year.

Advertisement

The Aston Villa of today may only be a mere shadow of its former self but the club's recent failings cannot take anything away from the fact that Aston Villa has won an incredible 7 league titles and 7 FA Cups in its history.

#4 Chelsea - 25 trophies

Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in London

Chelsea's rise from the lower leagues of England to the highest echelons of European football has been meteoric, to say the least. The Blues did not become an English giant until the late 1990s and had to remain content with their place in England's top division.

The arrival of Ruud Gullit and Gianfranco Zola and a series of excellent business decisions saw Chelsea experience unprecedented success after the turn of the century. Jose Mourinho may have managed several high-profile clubs in his career but his brilliant and record-breaking campaigns with an indomitable Chelsea squad continue to remain his most memorable achievement.

Chelsea is one of the strongest clubs in Europe today and continues to qualify for the Champions League on a regular basis. Under Frank Lampard, the Blues have a bright future and will remain powerhouses of English football for years to come.

Also Read: Arsenal vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2019-20