Arsenal vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2019-20

The Wembley Stadium is no stranger to showpiece events and this year's FA Cup final on Saturday is certain to witness fireworks as two of London's biggest clubs take centre stage. Arsenal and Chelsea have both enjoyed success in the FA Cup in the recent past and will look to bolster their impressive trophy collection with a victory this weekend.

Chelsea has exceeded expectations under Frank Lampard this season and has managed to achieve its primary objective of qualifying the Champions League. The FA Cup would represent Chelsea's first trophy under Lampard and the Blues faithful will certainly be looking forward to a momentous occasion.

Arsenal has suffered its worst league season in over 25 years and will be hoping to end the season with a few smiles at the Wembley Stadium. The Gunners do have a knack when it comes to the FA Cup and Mikel Arteta will be able to win his first piece of silverware as a manager if Arsenal can get the better of its London rivals tomorrow.

Arsenal stunned FA Cup holders Manchester City by a 2-0 margin to book its ticket to the Wembley Stadium for this weekend's fixture. Chelsea, on the other hand, breezed past an underwhelming Manchester United side and hold a slight advantage going into this fixture.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Head-to-Head

Arsenal and Chelsea have a century-old rivalry and have played an astonishing 200 games against each other. Arsenal has a marginal historical advantage and has won 76 matches as opposed to Chelsea's 65 victories.

The two London giants played the FA Cup final 2017 and Arsenal managed to pip Chelsea to the coveted trophy by a 2-1 margin. Alexis Sanchez and Aaron Ramsey were the heroes for the Gunners but are now no longer at the club.

Arsenal and Chelsea played out an entertaining 2-2 draw earlier this year. Neither side can claim to have a reliable defence and both Mikel Arteta and Frank Lampard will have to adapt to get the better of each other on Saturday.

Arsenal guide: L-W-W-L-W

Chelsea form guide: L-W-W-L-W

Arsenal vs Chelsea Team News

Ozil and Guendouzi are unlikely to start

Arsenal

Arsenal is struggling with injuries at the moment and while the Gunners' young stalwarts have managed to bridge most of the gaps, Mikel Arteta will need a versatile squad at his disposal against Chelsea.

Mesut Ozil and Matteo Guendouzi have been ostracised from the squad and are unlikely to feature in the game. Arsenal has several options in the final third and will field both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette. Nicolas Pepe is also likely to get the nod in this high-profile fixture.

Arsenal's defence was dealt another massive blow after Shkodran Mustafi was ruled out with a hamstring injury. Arteta may choose to play Rob Holding and Kieran Tierney in a back three with Hector Bellerin and Bukayo Saka operating as wing-backs.

Injuries: Bernd Leno, Gabriel Martinelli, Pablo Mari, Shkodran Mustafi

Doubtful: Mesut Ozil

Suspensions: None

Christian Pulisic is fit for the FA Cup final

Chelsea

Chelsea has been sweating over the fitness of star forward Christian Pulisic in recent weeks but the American has been declared available for the FA Cup final. Pulisic has been in sensational form since the Premier League restart and can cause a suspect Arsenal defence some serious problems.

Frank Lampard has defensive issues of his own to solve and will likely field Willy Caballero in between the sticks. Kepa Arrizabalaga was dropped for Chelsea's final Premier League game and is unlikely to play a part in the fixture after enduring a miserable season.

Chelsea prodigy Billy Gilmour suffered a knee injury earlier this month and will not be available against Arsenal

Injuries: Billy Gilmour

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Arsenal vs Chelsea Predicted XI

Arsenal Predicted XI (3-4-3): Emiliano Martinez; David Luiz, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney; Bukayo Saka, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Hector Bellerin, Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Chelsea Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Willy Cabellero; Cesar Azpilizueta, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso; N'golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic; Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount, Willian; Olivier Giroud

Arsenal vs Chelsea Prediction

London derbies have always been difficult to predict and the intricacies that have woven themselves into fixtures between Arsenal and Chelsea will certainly play a role in the FA Cup final.

There is a lot in common between both the London giants. Arsenal and Chelsea have exciting attacking players and young managers who are set to take their respective clubs into a new generation. They also have two of the worst defensive records in the top ten of the Premier League.

Arsenal has won three FA Cups during the past decade while Chelsea has managed two. The London clubs certainly have a duopoly over the competition and will be looking to add yet another token to their FA Cup dominance with a victory on Saturday.

Prediction - Arsenal 2-3 Chelsea

