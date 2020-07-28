Reports: Chelsea makes contact with Atletico Madrid for Jan Oblak

According to several reports in the English media, EPL giants Chelsea have reached out to Atletico Madrid in a bid to bring talented goalkeeper Jan Oblak to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's goalkeeping woes have been well-documented in the recent past and Frank Lampard is intent on starting a revolution at the club. Jan Oblak is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and will serve as an excellent addition to Chelsea's burgeoning squad.

JAMIE CARRAGHER: Frank Lampard has made an excellent start at Chelsea - adding Jan Oblak could make them title contenders | @Carra23 https://t.co/w04J19Zvxp — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) July 24, 2020

Chelsea has improved under Frank Lampard's tutelage but has the worst defensive record in the Premier League top ten. The Blues have made several defensive errors this season and Lampard believes that Jan Oblak can be the solution to all their problems.

Oblak is a behemoth in Atletico Madrid's goal and has saved Diego Simeone's side time and again from the jaws of defeat. The Slovenian shot-stopper is one of Atletico Madrid's most important players and Chelsea will not find it easy to bring the goalkeeper to the Premier League.

Chelsea is looking to offload Kepa Arrizabalaga and replace him with Jan Oblak

Kepa Arrizabalaga has had a disappointing season

Several media outlets have reported that Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia has already initiated discussions with Jan Oblak's agent and is discussing the goalkeeper's personal terms and demands.

The Slovenian shot-stopper has a steep €120 million release clause at Atletico Madrid and the Blues will find it difficult to convince Diego Simeone's club to reduce the goalkeeper's transfer fee.

Frank Lampard has been scouring the transfer market for a talented goalkeeper after Kepa Arrizabalaga disappointing Premier League season. The former Athletic Bilbao shot-stopper came to Chelsea for an abnormally massive sum of €80 million and has miserably failed to justify his price tag in the Premier League.

Highest and lowest save-percentage in Europe's top five leagues this season among all keepers with 25+ apps:



📈 Highest: Thibaut Courtois (79.2%)



📉 Lowest: Kepa Arrizabalaga (53.5%) pic.twitter.com/BrZBnE0wDA — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 22, 2020

Jan Oblak will add an element of solidity to Chelsea' weak defensive line and has the ability to propel Chelsea to winning positions in the Premier League. Alongside Thibaut Courtois and Marc-Andre ter Stegen, the Atletico Madrid goalkeeper is one of the best in his position in La Liga and can do wonders for a budding Chelsea side.

Chelsea has already acquired the service of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech and is reportedly working on a potential Kai Havertz deal. The Blues have their bases covered in the final third but will have to solidify a leaky defence.

Jan Oblak is an excellent goalkeeper

Kepa Arrizabalaga has been linked with a move away from the club and several La Liga teams are interested in securing a loan deal for the Basque goalkeeper. The Chelsea star's enormous wages, however, are proving to be a difficult obstacle to overcome.

Chelsea has is also monitoring Ben Chilwell's situation at Leicester City and is likely to have a busy transfer window this summer. Frank Lampard has exceeded expectations at the club and has led the side to a Champions League qualification spot despite being hamstrung by a transfer ban.

Chelsea has a mountain to climb against Bayern Munich in the Champions League next month and will likely set its sights on the Premier League title next season.

