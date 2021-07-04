Euro 2020: Southgate and England make nonsense of negative football claims after Ukraine thrashing

England’s form at Euro 2020 has been like an athlete in a sack race. The Three Lions made a slow start to the tournament but have been upping the ante in each game they play.

They obviously deserve enough praise for the way they’ve played so far and it’s more impressive when they consider the fact that they haven’t yet conceded a goal in the tournament.

Gareth Southgate’s side cruised into the semi-finals following a 4-0 win over Ukraine on Saturday. Before Saturday, though, they had been unable to score more than two goals in a game.

But all that didn’t matter when they stepped onto the Stadio Olimpico pitch in Rome. England were all over their opponents and deservedly won the game in a one-sided contest.

History-makers.



The #ThreeLions have kept 7️⃣ consecutive clean sheets for the first time in our history, becoming the only team not to concede a goal in the first 5️⃣ games of a European Championship finals. pic.twitter.com/btS9sh1b7x — England (@England) July 4, 2021

Dominant England rout Ukraine

It’s been a long time since England looked this good. The Three Lions have always been flattered to deceive in tournaments and usually fail to rise to the occasion when it matters.

The current crop, though, seems to be the real deal, having now made it to back-to-back semi-finals in major tournaments.

Southgate has often been criticized for playing a conservative style of football but the England boss and his team made nonsense of all those claims on Saturday.

Not only were the Three Lions dominant, but they were also very clinical in the final third as Harry Kane (double), Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson put Ukraine to the sword.

And to think the team did this with Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka all not playing is evidence of the attacking verve that England possesses.

⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️



Last night was the first time the #ThreeLions have scored four in a major tournament knockout game since 1966! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/E9bU44tY6z — England (@England) July 4, 2021

History beckons for Three Lions

England’s win over Ukraine means they will return to Wembley Stadium to take on Denmark in the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

The last time the Three Lions played in a final was in 1966, when they defeated Germany to win the World Cup. Now, they have the chance to make history once again.

Having never won the European Championship, this is England’s best shot at ending that barren run in the continental showpiece.

"It's fabulous. I suppose it's still sinking in that it's another semi-final - three in three years. We want to go two steps further,” Southgate said after the game against Ukraine, as quoted by BBC Sport.

"It's fabulous for our country - a semi-final at Wembley. Everyone can really look forward to that - it's brilliant. I know what will be happening at home. It's lovely to see everyone on a Saturday night, beer in hand. They should enjoy it. It's been a long year for everyone.

"I'm chuffed the two performances [against Germany and Ukraine] have brought so much happiness to people."

Playing at Wembley means England will have home advantage and they must make it count, even if it means throwing caution to the wind and playing expansive football.

