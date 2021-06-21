Euro 2020: Spain made to rue lack of cutting edge as Poland snatch deserved draw

There have been some shocking results at Euro 2020 and, so far, some teams have failed to live up to their lofty expectations.

One of those teams is definitely Spain, who have gone from favourites in Group E to a side battling to secure a ticket to the last 16. La Roja drew 0-0 with Sweden in their opening game and currently find themselves in a difficult situation.

On Saturday, Luis Enrique’s side fought to a 1-1 draw against Poland. Despite opening the scoring through Alvaro Morata, Spain couldn’t pick up the three points. Robert Lewandowski turned out to be the one to spoil the party as he grabbed the equaliser for Poland with a towering header.

⏰ RESULT ⏰



🇪🇸🆚🇵🇱 Spain and Poland share the points in Seville



⚽️ Morata scores his 20th goal for La Roja

👏 Lewandowski heads Poland level

🚫 Gerard Moreno hits post with penalty



Fair result? 🤔#EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 19, 2021

Spain rue wastefulness in front of goal

La Roja had many chances to win the game but their profligacy was ultimately their undoing. The irony of it all was how Ferran Torres taunted Lewandowski ahead of the game.

The Manchester City forward predicted a quiet night for the Poland captain, saying: "Our centre-backs will eat [Robert] Lewandowski."

However, as fate would have it, it was Lewandowski who had a field day and Spain’s attackers who struggled. Despite scoring Spain’s goal, Morata once again had little impact up front.

Gerard Moreno and Dani Olmo also didn’t enjoy their best games against the Polish. The bottom line is that Spain had chances and fluffed their lines and, in the end, they were punished for it.

Spain have scored just one goal from 5.83(xG) so far at Euro 2020.



(S)pain. pic.twitter.com/HolQekkgSa — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) June 20, 2021

Spain now winless in two games

When the draw for Euro 2020 took place, Spain were heavily tipped to top Group E. However, Enrique’s side currently find themselves third in the table.

Following a winless run in their opening two matches, La Roja are now trailing Sweden and Slovakia. They will have to beat the latter before they can progress to the last 16.

"I hoped we would have more control and create more goal-scoring opportunities, but we weren't able to," Enrique admitted after the game, as quoted by Marca. "Often the result masks over things and when it isn't positive, you have to analyse the match deeply."

"I really need to watch the match again and analyse it deeply. The feelings aren't the best, clearly. Maybe we were better, but it was not enough to win, clearly. [Poland] were brave, they looked to press us," added Enrique.

Spain have not faced any of the real contenders yet but they’re still struggling due to their lack of attacking threat. Should things continue this way, an early exit from the tournament is imminent.

Fabrizio Romano has joined Sportskeeda. Check Here!

Edited by Ritwik Kumar