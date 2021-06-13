Euro 2020: Strongest possible Wales XI

The radiant memories of Wales' Euro 2016 fairytale campaign seem to contradict the current team's mood in the build-up to Euro 2020. Interim manager Rob Page has done everything in his capacity to sway his team away from the controversy surrounding Ryan Giggs.

Wales have had an encouraging run of form under Page, winning four of their last six games. The Dragons edged out the likes of Hungary and Slovakia in the qualifiers to qualify for Euro 2020, where they've begun their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Switzerland.

Rob Page's side have a plethora of young Premier League talents in their ranks. The likes of Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Neco Williams are complemented by the experience of Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey and Ben Davies.

Wales are a side who are expected to utilise the wings to their advantage and be quick with the ball on the counter, thus making it imperative Rob Page to pick an XI with a lot of pace.

On that note, let's take a look at the strongest possible XI for Wales at Euro 2020:

Goalkeeper: Danny Ward (Leicester City)

Wales vs Northern Ireland - International Friendly

Rob Page does not have the luxury of picking a shot-stopper with a commendable domestic season behind him. Both Wayne Hennessey and Danny Ward failed to get any considerable amount of playing time with their Premier League clubs. So it could solely boil down to who has the better training session ahead of a Matchday.

Ward made only three appearances for Leicester City, while Hennessey played just once for Crystal Palace and was injured for the rest of the season. However, if Page has to pick one of the two,

Ward should get the nod because of his heroics against France in a 3-0 loss, days before Euro 2020. He also started in Wales' Euro 2020 opener against Switzerland too.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @Cymru battled for a point in their opening #EURO2020 match against Switzerland, with stand out performances from Danny Ward and Kieffer Moore.#WAL | #TogetherStronger — FA WALES (@FAWales) June 13, 2021

Left-back: Ben Davies (Liverpool)

Ben Davies

Ben Davies plays primarily as a left-back but can also shift to a central defensive role if needed.

Davies is capable of firing the ball into midfield, delivering lofted passes behind the opposition defence. He can also put out balls onto the far side of the pitch with his vision and excellence to break the zonal marking lines of the opposition.

The Liverpool player has been capped 61 times by Wales, five of these games coming at Euro 2016.

Centre-back: Joe Rodon (Tottenham Hotspur)

Joe Rodon

The Swansea City academy graduate likes to play with the ball and is an excellent passer. Rodon keeps the ball well and support his defensive midfielders. He can also find pockets of space down the wings, especially on the left side.

Joe Rodon has been capped 15 times by Wales.

Centre-back: Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea)

Ethan Ampadu

Ethan Ampadu is an ideal modern-day centre-back. He is confident on the ball and is strong in both aerial and ground duels. Ampadu primarily plays as a centre-back but can also take up the role of a central defensive midfielder.

Despite being 20, Ampadu has already played 24 games for Wales.

Right-back: Neco Williams (Liverpool)

Neco Williams

Dubbed as the next Trent Alexander-Arnold, Neco Williams forms the creme of the next generation of homegrown Liverpool and Wales talent.

Williams likes to venture upfield down the right flank and is a good passer of the ball. The 20-year-old has been capped 11 times by Wales.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by BH