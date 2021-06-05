Euro 2020: Top 5 goalkeepers to watch out for 

UEFA Euro 2020 is finally here. The tournament, initially scheduled to begin in June 2020, was postponed due to the global pandemic. One year later we are within touching distance of the start. The tournament kicks off on June 11th, with Turkey taking on Italy in the opener.

The clubs who are sending the most players to #EURO2020:



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Chelsea - 15

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Man City - 15

🇩🇪 Bayern Munich - 14

🇮🇹 Juventus - 12

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Man Utd - 11

🇺🇦 Dynamo Kiev - 11 — Goal (@goal) June 4, 2021

With the club season coming to an end last week, viewers have a fair idea of many of the names representing their countries at Euro 2020. For many, this could be a chance to prove themselves at Europe's premier football tournament.

Let's take a look at our top five goalkeepers to watch out for at Euro 2020:

#5. Manuel Neuer - Germany

Euro 2020 could be Manuel Neuer's last European tournament

Manuel Neuer has been an ever-present figure in Germany's national football team. Widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers ever, Neuer already has a FIFA World Cup medal and a FIFA Golden Glove to his name.

🎙️ @Manuel_Neuer: "With our team, we have the chance to achieve a lot. We need to give our best for our country and we've got to put things right after 2018. We've got big goals and we want the trophy."#DieMannschaft pic.twitter.com/sTjaZTNZ5l — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) May 29, 2021

He will be coming to Euro 2020 off the back of yet another successful club campaign. Neuer won the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich for the ninth straight year while keeping nine clean sheets in the process.

Considering he just turned 35 and faces competition from younger, more modern goalkeepers, this could well be his last Euro tournament. With the 2022 FIFA World Cup coming up, this will be the perfect chance for Neuer to show his brilliance on the national stage once again.

#4. Jordan Pickford - England

Jordan Pickford seems to be Gareth Southgate's preferred goalkeeper

Jordan Pickford was England's goalkeeper throughout the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Although he did a good job at the last tournament, Pickford has shown that he has an occasional mistake in him. At club level, Pickford has made 31 appearances this season for Everton and was a key figure in the club's tenth place finish.

With Nick Pope out of the tournament due to injury, it's clear from the international friendlies that Pickford will be Gareth Southgate's preferred goalkeeper at the Euros. However, he will face close competition from Dean Henderson and Sam Johnstone. Pickford will have to be at his absolute best to repay the faith shown in him by Gareth Southgate and enable England to challenge for the trophy.

