Euro 2020: Turkey vs. Wales match recap

Wales turned in an improved performance to remain unbeaten at Euro 2020 when they beat Turkey 2-0 today. This leaves Turkey at the bottom of the Euro 2020 Group A table, while Wales are second behind Italy.

Euro 2020 Group A - Group stage match

Turkey vs. Wales: First Half

Wales, playing in yellow, got their best players involved early on and nearly found the opener in the 6th minute. Gareth Bale released Aaron Ramsey through on goal, who sat down one defender before seeing his shot saved by Turkey's Ugurcan Cakir.

Turkey looked lively too and came close themselves just 3 minutes later. A quick passing move in midfield led captain Burak Yilmaz to see his effort deflected narrowly wide.

In the 23rd minute, Bale once again played in Ramsey, who this time only had the keeper to beat. Ramsey skyed the effort over the crossbar, but would redeem himself in the 42nd minute.

Once again sent through 1-on-1 with Cakir after a delightful pass from Bale, Ramsey took the ball down well on his chest and slotted it away with his right foot.

Turkey vs. Wales: Second Half

In the second half, Turkey looked to get back into the game. They likely should have equalized when Yilmaz found space in the 6-yard box only to blaze his volley over.

Wales would have the next big chance of the game when Bale was brought down just inside the box after a jinking run to win his side a penalty. Bale stepped up to take the penalty himself but blasted the ball over the crossbar.

Bale came close to immediately redeeming himself, however. From the resulting goal-kick, he charged down Cakir's clearance only to see the ball flash just wide of the post.

With time expiring and their chances of securing their first points in Euro 2020 fading, Turkey won a corner. However, Wales were able to clear the ball and kick it downfield to Bale. Bale scampered down the byline and delivered the ball for right-back Connor Roberts to tuck away Wales' second goal.

Wales will take on Italy in their last game of the group stage whilst Turkey will have to beat Switzerland if they are to have any chance of progressing in Euro 2020.

Edited by Rohit Mishra