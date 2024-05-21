Euro 2024: Strongest possible Portugal starting XI featuring Cristiano Ronaldo 

In under a month from now, the highly anticipated UEFA Euro 2024 will kick off with hosts Germany taking on Scotland. Twenty-four European nations will battle it out for the prestigious Henri Delaunay trophy with Italy as the defending champion.

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal are once again among the dark horses, as Roberto Martinez's side boast an array of talents in every area of the field. At 39, this could be Ronaldo's last major tournament with the Selecao, and he will be aiming to bow out with a second Euro Cup.

The Euro 2016 winners have been drawn in a fairly easy group alongside the Czech Republic, Turkey, and debutants Georgia in Group F. If finished at the top, Portugal are likely to have an easy draw for the round of 16.

But how could they lineup in the showpiece event? Here's Portugal's best possible XI for the UEFA Euro 2024:

Goalkeeper: Diogo Costa

Rui Patricio is still around and has been called up for the Euro 2024 too, but lately, Diogo Costa has been rising to prominence in the squad. In fact, out of 10 qualifying matches, Costa started in seven and kept a clean sheet in six of them.

The Porto custodian will also be looking to banish the bitter memories of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where his mistake against Morocco saw them knocked out, and was neatly caught out by Inaki Williams during their clash with Ghana in the group stages.

Right-back: Diego Dalot

The multifaceted Diego Dalot will be their preferred choice at the right-back, with the Manchester United star coming off the back of a good campaign on the club front.

Physically strong, technically adept, fast, and possessing great speed, Dalot can operate as a full-back and a winger, offering his side tactical flexibility. His dribbling skills are top-notch too and never shies away from a tackle.

Center-back: Antonio Silva

Another rising star in Portugal's squad, Antonio Silva started in five of their 10 qualifying matches last year, which shows head coach Martinez's trust in him.

The 20-year-old possesses great positional awareness and ball-winning capability. He brings a sense of assuredness in defense that will help Portugal against the big sides.

Center-back: Ruben Dias

Since his transfer to Manchester City in 2020, Ruben Dias has evolved into one of the most stoic defenders. His defensive prowess has played a big role in City's four consecutive Premier League wins.

A true leader in defense, Dias can read a game well, pass immaculately, time his tackles to perfection, and dominate aerial duels. Jose Mourinho even labeled him the "best center-back in the world."

Left-back: Joao Cancelo

It hasn't been a good season on the club front with Barcelona for Joao Cancelo, who drew a lot of flak for glaring errors in the home stretch of their campaign. But he might still take the place at the left-back spot, owing to his experience.

A modern full-back who loves to drive forward and help out offensively, Cancelo's excellent dribbling skills make him difficult to defend against. He also possesses a keen eye for passes and often comes up with a goal or two as well (Cancelo has struck 10 goals for Portugal in 51 and he's a defender!).

Right midfielder: Vitinha

He might not be the most stellar name on the teamsheet but Vitinha is no pushover. The PSG midfielder's playmaking skills are second to none and can track back to dictate tempo from the deep. Vitinha scored nine times for the Parisians this season and will be hoping to open his account soon for Portugal too.

Central midfielder: Joao Palhinha

Joao Palhinha only made his international debut in March 2021, when he was 25, but hasn't looked back since. He was a key member of Fernando Santos' squad for Euro 2020 and 2022 FIFA World Cup and has managed to retain his place in the XI under Martinez too.

As their central midfielder, Palhinha is the battering ram that can break the opposition team's plays with his vital interventions. His tall stature allows him to dominate in duels and possesses excellent hold-up play too.

Left midfielder: Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes needs no introduction. The Manchester United star is one of the best creative players out there, capable of conjuring a chance out of nowhere while possessing a keen eye for goal too.

He created the most chances in the Premier League this season with 54 and bagged 15 goals too. Fernandes also played a big role in their qualifiers with six goals, the most in Group J after only Ronaldo (10).

Right winger: Bernardo Silva

A vital cog in Manchester City's setup, Bernardo Silva is yet to produce his wizardry for Portugal, as his best moments for the Selecao have come only in bits and pieces.

Owing to his wide-ranging skills, such as creativity, ball control, passing range, and dribbling, Silva is still valuable. Ronaldo will be depending on him to provide the crosses from the right.

Striker: Cristiano Ronaldo

Speaking of the man himself, Cristiano Ronaldo will be creating history by playing his sixth (and potentially the last) Euro Cup of his career. At the last one, he was the top-scorer with five goals, but Portugal eventually lost out early following the round-of-16 exit.

Ronaldo will be hoping for better fortunes here. He's certain to bag a few more strikes at the German showpiece, coming off the back of a 40+ goal count for Al Nassr in all competitions this season.

Left winger: Rafael Leao

Touted as the 'Portuguese Mbappe', sky is the limit for Rafael Leao's potential. His delicate chip against Switzerland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup is still fresh in the memory, as it perfectly encapsulated the player he is.

A precocious dribbler with excellent ball control and electric speed, Leao is also known for his ingenuity and ability on the dead ball. He scored and assisted 14 times each for AC Milan in all competitions this season, and Martinez will be demanding more of the same for Portugal at the Euros too.