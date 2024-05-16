Euro 2024: Strongest possible starting XI for Germany as Julian Nagelsmann names 27-man squad

Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann has named a strong squad for this summer's Euros, with 27 names on the list for the tournament. There is expected to be a further change to the list, given that the teams are only permitted to have 26 players in the tournament.

There was space for veterans Toni Kroos, Manuel Neuer, and Thomas Muller in the squad, while several others were left out. Borussia Dortmund's UEFA Champions League hero Mats Hummels was ignored, as were teammates Julian Brandt, Karim Adeyemi, and Niklas Sule.

In recognition of impressive personal seasons, the quartet of Maximilian Beier, Maximilian Mittelstadt, Aleksandar Pavlovic, and Chris Fuhrich were also named in the squad. Julian Nagelsmann has opted for a mix of youth and experience with the squad, and he will look to utilize his squad to maximize its potential.

Expand Tweet

Nagelsmann was handed a new contract ahead of the tournament, which will be his first in charge of Die Mannschaft. He will hope to banish the ghosts of their most recent tournament, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Germany are not among the favorites to win the tournament, but the quality of their squad certainly makes them one of the dark horses. Here is the strongest lineup the hosts could field at the tournament.

Germany Goalkeeper - Manuel Neuer

FC Bayern München v VfL Wolfsburg - Bundesliga

Manuel Neuer is in Germany's squad for the Euros once again, two years after breaking his leg in a skiing accident. The Bayern Munich captain has come back strongly, having only returned to action this season.

The 38-year-old almost single-handedly dragged his club to the UEFA Champions League final before a late gaffe in the semi-final. Throughout this season, he has shown that he remains the man for the big occasions.

Right-back - Joshua Kimmich

FC Bayern München v VfL Wolfsburg - Bundesliga

As much as Joshua Kimmich would like to argue that he's not a right-back by default, the Bayern man has made the position his. Now a stalwart of the national team, his intelligence in the position allows him to help the team in and out of possession.

The 29-year-old has provided 10 assists from right-back this season, with his passing range a key feature of his game. He will most certainly add to his 84 caps for Die Mannschaft when the Euros commence.

Center-Back - Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid CF v Manchester City: Quarter-final First Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

It goes without saying that Germany have arguably the best center-back in world football in their ranks. Not many defenders can boast of keeping Erling Haaland quiet, but Antonio Rudiger has done so multiple times.

The former Chelsea man has excelled since joining Real Madrid and is on the verge of winning the UEFA Champions League. His quality and experience will be key for Germany at the Euros next month

Center-back - Jonathan Tah

Germany v Netherlands - International Friendly

When you have a player who has been a huge part of history in your squad, you just do not drop him. This is the case with Jonathan Tah, who will arrive at the Euros having helped Bayer Leverkusen win the Bundesliga and potentially two more trophies.

The center-back, 28, has also chipped in with the occasional goal for his club, with four to his name in the Bundesliga. His quality and form will see him form a formidable partnership with Rudiger at the back.

Left-back - Maximilian Mittelstadt

Germany v Netherlands - International-Friendly

A late bloomer of sorts, Stuttgart defender Maximilian Mittelstadt only really burst onto the scene this season. Playing in one of Germany's most impressive sides, the left-back was a key player as they secured UEFA Champions League football.

The 27-year-old has contributed two goals and four assists in the Bundesliga this season, showing his quality at both ends of the pitch. He was impressive in March's internationals and will look to kick on from there.

Defensive midfield - Robert Andrich

Bayer 04 Leverkusen Media Day

Similar to the case of Tah, Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Robert Andrich has proven his worth this season. The 29-year-old destroyer will play a central role for Die Mannschaft barring an injury.

A player of Andrich's experience and quality in midfield allows the attacking players to thrive further forward. The midfielder has featured in 42 of his club's 50-game unbeaten run this season, with ten direct goal contributions from midfield.

Central midfield - Ilkay Gundogan

Paris Saint-Germain v FC Barcelona: Quarter-final First Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

One of the first names on the team sheet, Germany captain Ilkay Gundogan is a certain starter for the side. His ability to influence the game in the final third makes him an invaluable addition to any side, as evidenced by his 12 assists and 2.6 key passes per 90 this season.

Named captain by Nagelsmann, the Barcelona man will play a starring role for Die Mannschaft in the summer.

Central midfield - Toni Kroos

Real Madrid v FC Bayern München: Semi-final Second Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos was convinced to return to the national team this year by Nagelsmann and we have seen why. Even at 34, the Real Madrid man remains at his magisterial best, as he has shown throughout the season.

The midfielder needed only seven seconds to record a first assist for Germany against France back in March. With the quality of his forwards, more can be expected from him.

Left winger - Florian Wirtz

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v VfB Stuttgart - Bundesliga

It is impossible to speak about Bayer Leverkusen this season without making mention of Florian Wirtz, a truly generational talent. The youngster has overcome the heartbreak of an ACL injury to take Europe by storm this season.

Still only 21, Wirtz has an astonishing 18 goals and as many assists in 46 appearances across all competitions for Xabi Alonso's side. He will look to make up for lost time with the national team this summer.

Striker - Kai Havertz

Arsenal FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

King Kai, as Kai Havertz is fondly known in North London, has found his feet this season at Arsenal. The 24-year-old has thrived as the side's striker, spearheading their title push with immaculate performances for the side.

Nagelsmann knows better now than to play Havertz at left-back, an experiment he carried out last year. The Arsenal man has 12 goals and seven assists in 36 league appearances for the Gunners this season.

Right winger - Jamal Musiala

FC Bayern München v Real Madrid: Semi-final First Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

Bambi was handed Germany's number ten shirt ahead of the Euros, showing just how highly he is rated by his manager. Jamal Musiala is one of Europe's finest young talents, and he has done plenty to deserve this appellation.

Musiala has contributed 10 goals and six assists for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga this season despite his side's struggles. The 21-year-old will play a key role for Die Mannschaft in the Euros.

Other members of the squad: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Oliver Baumann, Alexander Nubel, Benjamin Henrichs, Waldemar Anton, Robin Koch, David Raum, Nico Schlotterbeck, Chris Fuhrich, Pascal Gross, Leroy Sane, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Maximilian Beier, Niclas Füllkrug, Deniz Undav, and Thomas Muller.