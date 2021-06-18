Euro Fantasy 2020: Best Fantasy Team for Matchday 3 | Euro Fantasy Tips

Euro 2020 heads into the final round of Group Stage fixtures on Sunday, 20th June. With some teams securing qualification and others looking to seal their spots in the Round of 16, we're likely to have an exciting four days of football. Many Euro Fantasy managers played chips like 'Limitless' and Wildcard for Matchday 2, but it hasn't exactly gone to plan for them.

Romelu Lukaku (BEL) (FWD) (£11 million), Lorenzo Insigne (ITA) (MID) (£8.5 million), and Thomas Meunier (BEL) (DEF) (£5.5 million) were some of the popular Euro Fantasy targets that blanked.

However, with the likes of Antoine Griezmann (FRA) (FWD) (£11 million), Kylian Mbappe (FRA) (FWD) (£12 million), and Cristiano Ronaldo (POR) (FWD) (£12 million) yet to feature in this round, there is still some hope.

I'm also having a good Matchday 2, after handing my captain's armband to Andriy Yarmolenko (UKR) (MID) (£8.5 million). Ukraine's captain netted a goal and supplied an assist in a 2-1 win over North Macedonia. I also took a -4 hit to bring in Ezgjan Alioski (MKD) (DEF) (£4.5m), who scored the goal for North Macedonia, albeit on the rebound of a missed penalty.

The team suggested for Euro 2020 Matchday 2.

Matchday 3 has plenty of good fixtures that Euro Fantasy managers can target. Belgium takes on Finland, the Netherlands takes on North Macedonia, and Germany takes on Hungary in what's a must-win game for them. I will be playing my Limitless chip this week, and there's no shortage of options. However, we should be wary of rotation, especially in teams that have already qualified for the knockouts.

Whatever changes Euro Fantasy managers make, they should do so ahead of the Sunday evening deadline. With that out of the way, let's get into the best Euro 2020 Fantasy team for Matchday 3.

Deadline for Transfers: 04:00 PM (GMT) on Sunday, 20th June/ 09:30 PM (IST).

Euro 2020 Key Matchday 3 Fixtures

Matchday 3 kicks off with a meeting between Italy and Wales on Sunday at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. The Netherlands go up against North Macedonia at the Amsterdam Arena on Monday. Belgium take on Finland at the Krestovski Stadium later in the day.

England take on the Czech Republic at the Wembley Stadium on Tuesday. Spain take on Slovakia at the Estadio de La Cartuga in Seville on Wednesday.

Portugal take on France at Ferenc Puskas Stadium in Budapest in the marquee fixture of Matchday 3, with Germany simultaneously kicking off against Hungary at the Allianz Arena to conclude Matchday 3.

Click here to view the full fixtures for Euro 2020 Matchday 3.

Team Suggested for Euro 2020 Matchday 2

Goalkeepers: Lukas Hradecky (FIN) (£4 million) and Gianluigi Donnarumma (ITA) (£5.5 million).

Defenders: Leonardo Spinazzola (ITA) (DEF) (£5.5 million), Pau Torres (ESP) (£4.5 million), Jason Denayer (BEL) (£4.5 million), Ezgjan Alioski (MKD) (DEF) (£4.5m), and Joakim Maehle (DEN) (£4.5 million).

Midfielders: Yusuf Yazici (TUR) (£5.5 million), Daniel James (WAL) (£6.5 million), Andriy Yarmolenko (UKR) (MID) (£8.5 million), Ferran Torres (ESP) (£8 million), and Domenico Berardi (ITA) (MID) (£6 million).

Forwards: Memphis Depay (NED) (£10 million), Romelu Lukaku (BEL) (£11 million), and Antoine Griezmann (FRA) (FWD) (£11 million).

Best Fantasy Team for Euro 2020 Matchday 3

Suggested team for Euro 2020 Matchday 3.

Goalkeepers: Lukas Hradecky (FIN) (£4 million) and Gianluigi Donnarumma (ITA) (£5.5 million).

Defenders: Leonardo Spinazzola (ITA) (DEF) (£5.5 million), Jordi Alba (ESP) (£6 million), Thomas Meunier (BEL) (£5.5 million), Denzel Dumfries (NED) (£5.5 million), and Robin Gosens (GER) (£5 million).

Midfielders: Eden Hazard (MID) (BEL) (£10 m), Kevin De Bruyne (MID) (BEL) (£10.5 m), Serge Gnabry (MID) (GER) (£9.5 m), Georginio Wijnaldum (MID) (NED) (£8 m), and Raheem Sterling (MID) (ENG) (£9.5 m).

Forwards: Memphis Depay (NED) (£10 million), Ciro Immobile (ITA) (£10 million), and Alvaro Morata (ESP) (£9 million).

This is the first draft of my Limitless team, and I'm pretty happy with it. However, the odds are I'm likely to keep tinkering with the team until the deadline, as one does. I've got off to a pretty good start and would like to enter the knockout stages within the top 50 K of Euro Fantasy managers. Having already spoken about the rotation risk, I must select players who're either nailed-on to start or play for teams that can't afford to lose.

Eden Hazard (MID) (BEL) (£10 m) and Kevin De Bruyne (MID) (BEL) (£10.5 m) are brilliant options for this round. The duo made a huge impact after coming on in the second half against Denmark. They're likely to start in this game to allow them to regain full match fitness ahead of the Round of 16.

Serge Gnabry (MID) (GER) (£9.5 m) and Robin Gosens (DEF) (GER) (£5.0 m) should also do well against Hungary in a must-win game for Germany. Germany's No.1 Manuel Neuer (GK) (GER) (£6.0 m) is my first-choice goalie for this match. I've gone with Gianluigi Donnarumma (ITA) (£5.5 million) as my second goalkeeper but am also considering Jordan Pickford (ENG) (£5.5 million).

I'm not sure about Raheem Sterling's (MID) (ENG) (£9.5 m) prospects of starting, but if he does, he could get a good haul. I'm also a bit pensive about my forward line, Memphis Depay (NED) (£10 million) in particular. The Dutchman could get rested to keep him fresh for the knockouts.

In defense, I've gone for premium, attacking full-backs with good points potential in Matchday 3. Leonardo Spinazzola (ITA) (DEF) (£5.5 million) could be benched for Emerson (ITA) (DEF) (£5.5 million), but with Italy playing the first match, I can see the lineups and make the necessary changes.

Since I have my Limitless chip on, there's no telling what changes I might make before the deadline. However, I'm hoping to stick with the core of this draft and maybe include a couple of differential big-hitters.

Captaincy Options

Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne will be good captaincy options in Euro 2020 Matchday 3.

Here are my preferred captaincy options for Euro 2020 Matchday 3:

Day 1 - Sunday, June 20th: Leonardo Spinazzola (ITA) (DEF) (£5.5 million) (vs) WAL, Ciro Immobile (ITA) (£10 million) (vs) WAL.

Day 2 - Monday, June 21st: Eden Hazard (MID) (BEL) (£10 m) (vs) FIN, Kevin De Bruyne (MID) (BEL) (£10.5 m) (vs) FIN, and Memphis Depay (NED) (FWD) (£10 million) (vs) MKD.

Day 3 - Tuesday, June 22nd: Raheem Sterling (MID) (ENG) (£9.5 m) (vs) CZE.

Day 4 - Wednesday, June 23rd: Serge Gnabry (MID) (GER) (£9.5 m) (vs) HUN and Alvaro Morata (ESP) (£9 million) (vs) SVK.

