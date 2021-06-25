Euro Fantasy 2020: Best Fantasy Team for Matchday 4 - Round of 16 | Euro Fantasy Tips

After an exciting round of group stage fixtures, the Euro 2020 juggernaut rolls on to the knockout stages, with the Round of 16 beginning on Saturday, June 26. Euro Fantasy managers will also have to get their team ready in time for what's likely to be another thrilling round of matches.

Matchday 3 concluded on Wednesday, June 23, with plenty of big-name players returning points. Cristiano Ronaldo (POR) (FWD) (£12m), Memphis Depay (NED) (FWD) (£10m), and Georginio Wijnaldum (MID) (NED) (£8m) all returned double-digit hauls for their Euro Fantasy managers.

Meanwhile, I had a poor Matchday 3 after playing my Limitless chip after deviating from my initial draft. Jordi Alba, Unai Simon, and Kevin De Bruyne were among the only players to provide me with returns. Nevertheless, with four rounds to go and a Wildcard available, I'm hopeful of finishing well.

With eight teams knocked out, Euro Fantasy managers can select up to four players from one team in their Euro Fantasy squads. The budget has also increased to €105 m.

Euro Fantasy managers should target teams that have better fixtures on paper. The matches between top teams like Belgium versus Portugal and England against Germany could be unpredictable. Euro Fantasy managers should limit their selections from these teams.

With that in mind, players from France, Italy, and the Netherlands should attract lots of investment ahead of the Round of 16.

Those who don't have any chips remaining should check whether they have enough players from teams who're likely to progress to the next stage since they'll have only three free transfers ahead of the Quarter-Finals.

Euro Fantasy managers have lots to consider before drafting their final team for the Round of 16. Whatever changes they make, they should do so ahead of the Matchday 4 deadline on Saturday, 26th June.

Deadline for Transfers: 04:00 PM (GMT) on Saturday, 26th June/ 09:30 PM (IST).

Euro 2020 Key Matchday 4 Fixtures

The Round of 16 kicks off with a clash between Denmark and Wales at the Amsterdam Arena on Saturday evening. Italy take on Austria at Wembley Stadium later in the day. Belgium take on Portugal in a cracker of a contest at the Estadio de La Cartuga in Seville on Sunday.

Croatia takes on Spain at the Parken in Copenhagen on Monday. England take on Germany at Wembley Stadium in the marquee fixture of the round on Tuesday evening. Sweden and Ukraine lock horns in the final fixture of the round later on.

Team Suggested for Euro 2020 Matchday 3

The team suggested for Euro 2020 Matchday 3.

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (ESP) (£5m) and Georgiy Buschan (UKR) (£4.5m)

Defenders: Emerson (ITA) (DEF) (£5.5m), Jordi Alba (ESP) (£6m), Thomas Meunier (BEL) (£5.5m), Denzel Dumfries (NED) (£5.5m), and Robin Gosens (GER) (£5m)

Midfielders: Eden Hazard (MID) (BEL) (£10m), Kevin De Bruyne (MID) (BEL) (£10.5m), Serge Gnabry (MID) (GER) (£9.5m), Andriy Yarmolenko (UKR) (MID) (£8.5m), and Gareth Bale (WAL) (MID) (£9.5m).

Forwards: Harry Kane (ENG) (£11.5m), Alexander Isak (SWE) (£8m), and Alvaro Morata (ESP) (£9m).

Total Points: 154

Overall Rank: 562,486

Best Fantasy Team for Euro 2020 Matchday 4

Suggested team for Euro 2020 Matchday 4.

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (ESP) (£5.1m) and Robin Olsen (SWE) (£5.1m)

Defenders: Leonardo Spinazzola (ITA) (DEF) (£5.5m), Joakim Maehle (DEN) (£4.5m), Benjamin Pavard (FRA) (£6m), Denzel Dumfries (NED) (£5.6m), and Robin Gosens (GER) (£5.2m).

Midfielders: Pablo Sarabia (MID) (ESP) (£6.5m), Kevin De Bruyne (MID) (BEL) (£10.5m), Emil Forsberg (MID) (SWE) (£7.7m), Georginio Wijnaldum (MID) (NED) (£8m), and Domenico Berardi (MID) (ITA) (£6.2m).

Forwards: Memphis Depay (NED) (£10m), Ciro Immobile (ITA) (£10m), and Karim Benzema (FRA) (£10m).

This is my first draft for Matchday 4, and I'm likely to stick with most of the players here, having learned a hard lesson in Matchday 3. There are some slightly doubtful starters in the draft, and I'd like to point them out straight away.

Domenico Berardi (MID) (ITA) (£6.2m) looks to be Roberto Mancini's first-choice right-winger and should retain his place despite some competition from Federico Chiesa (MID) (ITA) (£7m). Berardi is one of three Italian players in my team, unsurprisingly, considering their form and opposition.

Ciro Immobile (ITA) (£10m) and Leonardo Spinazzola (ITA) (DEF) (£5.5m) have already shown their worth in the group stage and are viable captaincy options on Day 1 of Matchday 4.

Unai Simon (ESP) (£5.1m) and Robin Olsen (SWE) (£5.1m) are my two options in goal. Both mid-priced goalkeepers offer good clean sheet potential with a chance for save points. Olsen's teammate Emil Forsberg (MID) (SWE) (£7.7m) has three goals in two games and faces a shaky Ukraine defense.

Pablo Sarabia (MID) (ESP) (£6.5m) made a huge impact for Spain against Slovakia, with the winger's arrival coinciding with a 5-0 win for Luis Enrique's side. Considering that he grabbed a goal and two assists in that game, he should retain his place against Croatia. While I'm not suggesting that Croatia has an obliging defense, at 6.5m Sarabia is among the best you can get.

Benjamin Pavard (FRA) (£6m) is the last doubtful starter in my team. He was benched for France's clash against Portugal but should be fit in time for this match. If it seems like he'll miss the game before the deadline, I'll probably switch to Raphael Varane (FRA) (£6m).

I've also gone with Karim Benzema (FRA) (£10m) as my attacking representative from France. He's on penalties and offers a more direct goal threat when compared to Kylian Mbappe (FRA) (FWD) (£12m) or Antoine Griezmann (FRA) (FWD) (£11m).

🚨 Top scoring defenders 🚨



Memphis Depay (NED) (£10m), Georginio Wijnaldum (MID) (NED) (£8m), and Denzel Dumfries (NED) (£5.6m) are practically must-haves now. They've done exceptionally well for the Netherlands should carry on that run against the Czech Republic.

Lastly, Kevin De Bruyne (MID) (BEL) (£10.5m) and Robin Gosens (GER) (£5.2m) are the two players I've risked from the BEL-POR and ENG-GER matches. KDB's selection requires very little explanation, with him likely to be involved in Belgium's goals, if any. I'm a bit scared about going without Cristiano Ronaldo (POR) (FWD) (£12 million), but he's a tad more expensive than I'd like.

Gosens, meanwhile, has offered a lot of attacking threat, and with England finding the net just twice in the group stage, he might get a clean sheet as well.

Overall, I feel good about this team, with plenty of big names and a couple of decent differentials. I'm likely to stick with it unless any last-minute injury flags come up.

Captaincy Options

Memphis Depay(R) and Georginio Wijnaldum(L) look like solid captaincy options for Euro Matchday 4.

Here are my preferred captaincy options for Euro 2020 Matchday 4:

Day 1 - Saturday, June 2th: Leonardo Spinazzola (ITA) (DEF) (£5.5m) (vs) AUT, Ciro Immobile (ITA) (£10m) (vs) AUT.

Day 2 - Sunday, June 27th: Kevin De Bruyne (MID) (BEL) (£10.5m) (vs) POR, Memphis Depay (NED) (FWD) (£10m) (vs) CZE, and Georginio Wijnaldum (MID) (NED) (£8m) (vs) CZE.

Day 3 - Monday, June 28th: Karim Benzema (FRA) (£10m) (vs) SUI, and Pablo Sarabia (MID) (ESP) (£6.5m) (vs) CRO.

Day 4 - Tuesday, June 29th: Emil Forsberg (MID) (SWE) (£7.7m) (vs) UKR.

