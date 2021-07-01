Euro Fantasy 2020: Best fantasy team for Matchday 5 - The quarter-finals | Euro Fantasy tips

Euro 2020 heads closer and closer to a cracking finale, with the quarter-finals fast approaching. The Round of 16 was an engrossing watch, with some exciting and unpredictable footballing action taking place. France, Germany, Portugal and the Netherlands were all knocked out, leaving eight teams to battle it out for the title.

Euro Fantasy managers who hedged their bets on a France and Netherlands win on Matchday 4 will have to make do with the three free transfers or take point hits to get enough players in their teams.

I had a decent Matchday myself, thanks to hauls from Karim Benzema, Joakim Maehle, Emil Forsberg, and Pablo Sarabia.

I'll be playing my Wildcard for Matchday 5, and that allows me to set up my team based on who I think will progress to the semi-finals. While this could lead to a repeat of what happened with France and the Netherlands backers on Matchday 4, the positives far outweigh the negatives.

Also, since I have five free transfers before Matchday 6, I can deal with any surprising results without taking a points hit.

With just eight teams left, most Euro Fantasy managers are going to pick similar teams, and selecting differentials is essential for rising up the rankings.

Euro Fantasy managers have lots to think about ahead of the transfer deadline on Friday evening. Whatever changes they make, they should do so ahead of this deadline, which precedes the start of the first quarter-final between Spain and Switzerland.

Euro 2020 Matchday 5 Fixtures

Spain takes on Switzerland in the first quarter-final on Friday evening at the Krestovsky Stadium in St. Petersburg. Later in the day, Italy and Belgium lock horns in what's set to be a riveting encounter at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

On Saturday, Denmark and the Czech Republic go head to head in what should be an unpredictable game at the Baku Olympic Stadium. England finally take on Ukraine at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome later on Saturday.

Team Suggested for Euro 2020 Matchday 4

The team suggested for Euro 2020 Matchday 4.

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (ESP) (£5.1m) and Danny Ward (WAL) (£4.7m)

Defenders: Leonardo Spinazzola (ITA) (DEF) (£5.5m), Joakim Maehle (DEN) (£4.5m), Benjamin Pavard (FRA) (£6m), Denzel Dumfries (NED) (£5.6m), and Robin Gosens (GER) (£5.2m).

Midfielders: Pablo Sarabia (MID) (ESP) (£6.5m), Kevin De Bruyne (MID) (BEL) (£10.5m), Emil Forsberg (MID) (SWE) (£7.7m), Phil Foden (MID) (ENG) (£8m), and Domenico Berardi (MID) (ITA) (£6.2m).

Forwards: Memphis Depay (NED) (£10m), Ciro Immobile (ITA) (£10m), and Karim Benzema (FRA) (£10m).

Total Points: 211

Overall Rank: 275,968

Best Fantasy Team for Euro 2020 Matchday 5

Suggested team for Euro 2020 Matchday 5.

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (ESP) (£5.2m) and Tomas Vaclik (CZE) (£5.1m)

Defenders: Leonardo Spinazzola (ITA) (DEF) (£5.6m), Joakim Maehle (DEN) (£4.7m), John Stones (ENG) (£5.7m), Harry Maguire (ENG) (£5.5m), and Thomas Meunier (BEL) (£5.7m).

Midfielders: Ferran Torres (MID) (ESP) (£8.1m), Yannick Carrasco (MID) (BEL) (£7m), Raheem Sterling (MID) (ENG) (£9.7m), Mikkel Damsgaard (MID) (DEN) (£6.1 m), and Lorenzo Insigne (MID) (ITA) (£8.6m).

Forwards: Harry Kane (ENG) (£11.5 m), Patrik Schick (CZE) (£8.6m), and Alvaro Morata (ESP) (£9m).

Money remaining: £1.9 m

I'm backing Spain and England to get a win in their respective games on Matchday 5. I've doubled up on England's defense, which has been rock-solid so far, and I feel that Harry Maguire (ENG) (£5.5m) is also due a goal, considering the number of headed attempts he has recorded from set-pieces.

Harry Kane (ENG) (£11.5 m) was back among the goals, and I fancy him to get another goal or two against Ukraine. Raheem Sterling (MID) (ENG) (£9.7m) was impressive at Wembley Stadium, and the way he's playing suggests that he could play a starring role, even in Rome.

As for Spain, Unai Simon (ESP) (£5.2m) is a solid option in goal, with Alvaro Morata (ESP) (£9m) a must-have among the forwards. While it's been hard to predict who starts out wide, those Euro Fantasy managers who've picked the right players have been rewarded with plenty of hauls.

With Spain playing in the first match of Matchday 5, we'll be able to see their starting XI before the transfer deadline and make any changes accordingly. Ferran Torres (MID) (ESP) (£8.1m) is in my team at the moment, but I'm prepared to make the switch to Dani Olmo (MID) (ESP) (£7 m) or Pablo Sarabia (MID) (ESP) (£6.7m) if required.

Belgium and Italy's clash is one of the toughest to predict. Even in the absence of KDB and Hazard, Belgium have shown how good they can be, and it'll be unwise to write them off. That's why I've opted to go with two players each, from Italy and Belgium.

Leonardo Spinazzola (ITA) (DEF) (£5.5m) and Thomas Meunier (BEL) (£5.7m) both offer defensive and attacking potential. Lorenzo Insigne (MID) (ITA) (£8.6m) is a nailed-on threat from the left flank and is also on set-pieces. Yannick Carrasco (MID) (BEL) (£7m) is a nice differential pick who should start in Eden Hazard's absence.

Lastly, the highly unpredictable Denmark-Czech Republic clash. Patrik Schick (CZE) (£8.6m) is a must-have, considering that he has been involved in four of their five goals scored so far. However, the rest of the attacking returns have been spread around the team, making it hard to single out one option. That's why I've gone with Tomas Vaclik(GK)(CZE) (£5.1m) in goal as my second Czech Republic option.

Joakim Maehle (DEN) (£4.7m) has been extremely useful for Euro Fantasy managers, with his ability to combine goals with clean sheets. He will be a must-have for this round. Despite scoring eight goals in their last two games, it's hard to single out one attacking option from Denmark.

Despite Kasper Dolberg (DEN) (FWD) (£7m) scoring twice against Wales, it remains to be seen if he retains his place if Yussuf Poulsen (DEN) (FWD) (£8 m) is fit. That's why I've gone with the cheaper option in midfield, Mikkel Damsgaard (MID) (DEN) (£6.1 m).

All in all, I feel that this is a balanced draft, but with £1.9 m in the bank, I am considering upgrades in certain parts of the team. I'm also looking for differential options to replace some of the higher-owned players to try and propel me into the top 100k.

Nevertheless, I'm likely to stick with the core of this draft, especially the Spanish and English players, and maybe also get some differentials in.

Captaincy Options

Alvaro Morata has shown great character in the face of hostile criticism and should deliver for Spain in the knockouts

Here are my preferred captaincy options for Euro 2020 Matchday 5:

Day 1 - Friday, July 2nd: Alvaro Morata (ESP) (£9m) (vs) SUI, Ferran Torres (MID) (ESP) (£8.1m) (vs) SUI.

Day 2 - Saturday, July 3rd: Patrik Schick (CZE) (£8.6m) (vs) DEN, Harry Kane (ENG) (£11.5 m) (vs) UKR, and Raheem Sterling (MID) (ENG) (£9.7m) (vs) UKR.

