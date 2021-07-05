Euro Fantasy 2020: Best fantasy team for Matchday 6 - The semi-finals | Euro Fantasy tips

Euro 2020 is down to its final three matches, with the semifinals set to take place on 6th and 7th July at Wembley Stadium. The quarterfinals witnessed some cracking contests and some tremendous shows of courage.

Switzerland gave Spain a run for their money and managed to keep the score at 1-1 despite being a player down and were unfortunate to crash out on penalties. They had surprised quite a few teams, including current FIFA World Cup champions France, in their quarter-final run

Denmark and England registered more comfortable victories and will face each other in the next round while Italy edged past Belgium to book their semi-final berth.

It was also a decent round for Euro Fantasy managers, with England's assets returning well for their owners. I had a good Matchday 5 after handing my captain's armband to Harry Maguire, who recorded a 12-point haul and finished with 75 points.

The semifinals will also mark the penultimate round of Euro Fantasy 2020, with managers having just two Matchdays to go. With five free transfers in hand and just four teams to choose from, it'll be interesting to see who the value differentials will be.

One thing to note for Euro Fantasy managers is that they don't need to be as cautious as they were with the quarterfinals transfers. This is because they only need eleven playing players in the final and not fifteen. After all, there won't be any substitutions to make. Euro Fantasy managers should make use of this and take some punts on low-owned players to try and boost their rankings.

Whatever moves they make, they should do so ahead of Tuesday night UK time, before kick-off between Italy and Spain.

Deadline for Transfers: 07:00 PM (GMT) on Tuesday, 6th July/ 00:30 AM (IST) on Wednesday, 7th July.

Euro 2020 Matchday 6 Fixtures

Italy and Spain lock horns on Tuesday in the first Euro semi-final. England take on Denmark in the second semi-final on Wednesday. Both matches will be played at Wembley Stadium.

Team Suggested for Euro 2020 Matchday 5

The team suggested for Euro 2020 Matchday 5.

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (ESP) (£5.2m) and Tomas Vaclik (CZE) (£5.1m)

Defenders: Leonardo Spinazzola (ITA) (DEF) (£5.6m), Joakim Maehle (DEN) (£4.7m), John Stones (ENG) (£5.7m), Harry Maguire (ENG) (£5.5m), and Jordi Alba (ESP) (£6.1 m).

Midfielders: Ferran Torres (MID) (ESP) (£8.1m), Yannick Carrasco (MID) (BEL) (£7m), Raheem Sterling (MID) (ENG) (£9.7m), Mikkel Damsgaard (MID) (DEN) (£6.1 m), and Lorenzo Insigne (MID) (ITA) (£8.6m).

Forwards: Harry Kane (ENG) (£11.5 m), Patrik Schick (CZE) (£8.6m), and Alvaro Morata (ESP) (£9m).

Total Points: 286

Overall Rank: 117,325.

Transfers:

1) OUT: Tomas Vaclik (CZE) (GK) (£5.2m), IN: Jordan Pickford (ENG) (GK) (£5.8m)

2) OUT: Leonardo Spinazzola (ITA) (DEF) (£5.6m) , IN: Emerson (ITA) (DEF) (£5.5 m)

3) OUT: Yannick Carrasco (MID) (BEL) (£7m), IN: Marco Verratti (MID) (ITA) (£6.8m)

4) OUT: Patrik Schick (CZE) (£8.6m), IN: Ciro Immobile (FWD) (ITA) (£10.2m)

5) OUT: Ferran Torres (MID) (ESP) (£8.1m), IN: Koke (MID) (ESP) (£7.4m)

Best Fantasy Team for Euro 2020 Matchday 6

Suggested team for Euro 2020 Matchday 6.

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (ESP) (£5.3m) and Jordan Pickford (ENG) (£5.8m)

Defenders: Emerson (ITA) (DEF) (£5.5 m), Joakim Maehle (DEN) (£4.9 m), John Stones (ENG) (£5.8 m), Harry Maguire (ENG) (£5.6 m), and Jordi Alba (ESP) (£6.3 m).

Midfielders: Koke (MID) (ESP) (£7.4m), Marco Verratti (MID) (ITA) (£6.8m), Raheem Sterling (MID) (ENG) (£9.8 m), Mikkel Damsgaard (MID) (DEN) (£6.3 m), and Lorenzo Insigne (MID) (ITA) (£8.6m).

Forwards: Harry Kane (ENG) (£11.6 m), Ciro Immobile (FWD) (ITA) (£10.2m), and Alvaro Morata (ESP) (£9.1 m).

Money remaining: £0.5 m

Considering that I had only four eliminated players at the end of the quarterfinals, I was in a good position to set my team up for Matchday 6. While four of the first five free transfers I used to replace those players, the fifth is a sideways move from Ferran Torres (MID) (ESP) (£8.1m) to Spanish teammate Koke (MID) (ESP) (£7.4m). Torres has had a good tournament, and if he starts (which we'll get to know before the deadline), he could produce another good haul.

However, the Italy-Spain game could prove to be a very tight, possibly one-goal affair, and that's why I'm going for the central midfield players in Koke (MID) (ESP) (£7.4m) and Marco Verratti (MID) (ITA) (£6.8m) for this round. They're good differential picks, and at this point, I need to take some risks if I want to try and make it to the top 50k managers.

Other transfers are rather self-explanatory, with Immobile, Emerson, and Pickford being like-for-like for replacements in their respective positions. I'm expecting another clean sheet from England, having tripled up on their defense. While Denmark will be no pushovers, England should start as favorites to go through in that clash. The Italy-Spain game is harder to call, but I feel that I've got some important players from both teams to provide me with sufficient cover for this match.

Right now, I have four each from Spain and Italy, five from England, and two from Denmark, and no matter which team goes through, I'll have a minimum of six players who'll feature in the finals. That, combined with the five free transfers, will allow me to name a full team for the final.

I'm pretty happy with the team, seeing as it gave me a good haul on Matchday 5. I'll be expecting a similar result in the Euro semifinals as well.

Captaincy Options

Sterling should be a central figure for England in the semi-finals.

Here are my preferred captaincy options for Euro 2020 Matchday 6:

Day 1 - Tuesday, July 6th: Alvaro Morata (ESP) (£9m) (vs) ITA, Lorenzo Insigne (MID) (ITA) (£8.6m) (vs) ESP, Ciro Immobile (FWD) (ITA) (£10.2m) (vs) ESP.

Day 2 - Wednesday, July 7th: Harry Kane (ENG) (£11.6 m) (vs) DEN, and Raheem Sterling (MID) (ENG) (£9.8m) (vs) DEN.

