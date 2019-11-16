EURO Qualifiers 2020: Northern Ireland vs Netherlands match prediction, preview, predicted XI and more

16 Nov 2019

Netherlands v Northern Ireland - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier

Northern Ireland host the Netherlands as they aim to secure qualification for the 2020 European Championships. Michael O'Neil's side need to better or match Germany's result against Belarus to secure automatic qualification to Euro 2020 and have a battle on their hands against a resurgent Netherlands side, who only need a point to compete in their first major tournament since the 2014 edition of the FIFA World Cup.

Since taking charge, Ronald Koeman has rejuvenated the Oranje and under the legendary defender, the Netherlands have re-established themselves as a footballing superpower with a squad mixed with youth and experience.

Key match facts

The Netherlands won the reverse fixture 3-1 in October 2018.

Ronald Koeman's side have won their last four games in the European Qualifiers.

The Oranje have scored 19 goals in 6 games in the qualifying stage so far.

Team news

The Netherlands will be without the services of a number of their first-choice attackers, as Donyell Malen and Steven Bergwijn have been ruled out and Memphis Depay is an injury doubt, owing to a hamstring injury. Davy Propper is also unavailable as the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder picked up a knock in training, paving way for the likes of Luuk de Jong, Ryan Babel and Donny van de Beek to start for the Netherlands.

Myron Boadu has been AZ Alkmaar's goalscoring sensation this season and the youngster could feature for some point for the away side, as he aims to make his debut. The 18-year-old was rewarded for his tally of seven goals in 11 league appearances with his first call-up to the national team and will be eager to make his mark, as the Netherlands are short-staffed upfront.

Injured: Steven Bergwijn (hamstring), Donyell Malen (ankle), Davy Propper (knock)

Doubtful: Memphis Depay (hamstring)

Suspensions: None

Predicted XI

Netherlands predicted XI (4-3-3): Jasper Cillessen, Joel Veltman, Virgil van Dijk, Matthijs de Ligt, Daley Blind, Frenkie de Jong, Donny van der Beek, Georginio Wijnaldum, Ryan Babel, Luuk de Jong, Quincy Promes