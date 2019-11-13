EURO Qualifiers 2020: Spain v Malta match prediction, preview, predicted XI and more



Sergio Ramos is set to lead La Roja once again

Spain take on Malta in the European qualifiers as they aim to return to winning ways, after disappointing draws against Sweden and Norway in the previous international break. La Furia Roja have already booked their spot at the 2020 European champions and will look to finish their qualification on a high, as they host minnows Malta who've lost their last six competitive fixtures without scoring a single goal.

Although Robert Moreno's side will look to finish their qualification campaign on a high, the likes of Pau Torres and Dani Olmo could be handed debuts after receiving their first call-ups to the senior squad.

Key match facts

Malta have lost their last six games in the competitions without scoring a single goal.

Spain are unbeaten in 26 World Cup and Euro Qualifiers, after losing 2-1 to Slovakia in October 2014.

Sergio Ramos has scored in eight of his last 11 matches for his country and could draw level with Alfredo Di Stefano as the ninth-highest goalscorer in Spanish football history with a brace.

Team news

A handful of star players have been overlooked for the upcoming qualifiers, including the likes of Jordi Alba, Diego Costa and Koke. Spain have already booked a spot in the 2020 European Qualifiers and could hand debuts to the likes of Pau Torres and Dani Olmo, who've received their first call-ups to the senior side.

Adama Traore was also called up to the squad but the La Masia graduate was forced to withdraw from the squad, owing to a minor injury and Pablo Sarabia has been drafted in as a replacement.

Alvaro Morata has been in fine form for Atletico Madrid in recent weeks and the former Chelsea man looks set to lead the line for La Roja. Mikel Oyarzabal, who has been linked with a big-money move to Manchester City, has also been in scintillating form this season and the youngster could be one of the star players to look out for.

Injuries: Rodrigo Moreno (back), Adama Traore (unspecified)

Suspensions: None

Doubtful: None

Predicted XI

Spain predicted XI (4-3-3): Kepa Arrizabalaga; Jesus Navas, Sergio Ramos, Pau Torres, Jose Gayá; Santi Cazorla, Rodri, Fabiàn Ruiz; Mikel Oyarzabal, Alvaro Morata, Dani Olmo