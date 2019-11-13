×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

EURO Qualifiers 2020: Spain v Malta match prediction, preview, predicted XI and more

Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
Preview
13 Nov 2019, 14:31 IST

Sergio Ramos is set to lead La Roja once again
Sergio Ramos is set to lead La Roja once again

Spain take on Malta in the European qualifiers as they aim to return to winning ways, after disappointing draws against Sweden and Norway in the previous international break. La Furia Roja have already booked their spot at the 2020 European champions and will look to finish their qualification on a high, as they host minnows Malta who've lost their last six competitive fixtures without scoring a single goal.

Although Robert Moreno's side will look to finish their qualification campaign on a high, the likes of Pau Torres and Dani Olmo could be handed debuts after receiving their first call-ups to the senior squad.

Key match facts

Malta have lost their last six games in the competitions without scoring a single goal.

Spain are unbeaten in 26 World Cup and Euro Qualifiers, after losing 2-1 to Slovakia in October 2014.

Sergio Ramos has scored in eight of his last 11 matches for his country and could draw level with Alfredo Di Stefano as the ninth-highest goalscorer in Spanish football history with a brace.

Team news

A handful of star players have been overlooked for the upcoming qualifiers, including the likes of Jordi Alba, Diego Costa and Koke. Spain have already booked a spot in the 2020 European Qualifiers and could hand debuts to the likes of Pau Torres and Dani Olmo, who've received their first call-ups to the senior side.

Adama Traore was also called up to the squad but the La Masia graduate was forced to withdraw from the squad, owing to a minor injury and Pablo Sarabia has been drafted in as a replacement.

Alvaro Morata has been in fine form for Atletico Madrid in recent weeks and the former Chelsea man looks set to lead the line for La Roja. Mikel Oyarzabal, who has been linked with a big-money move to Manchester City, has also been in scintillating form this season and the youngster could be one of the star players to look out for.

Injuries: Rodrigo Moreno (back), Adama Traore (unspecified)

Advertisement

Suspensions: None

Doubtful: None

Predicted XI

Spain predicted XI (4-3-3): Kepa Arrizabalaga; Jesus Navas, Sergio Ramos, Pau Torres, Jose Gayá; Santi Cazorla, Rodri, Fabiàn Ruiz; Mikel Oyarzabal, Alvaro Morata, Dani Olmo



Tags:
European Qualifiers Spain Football Sergio Ramos Mikel Oyarzabal
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
European Qualifiers
Matches Points Table
Qualifying Round - Week 8
FT KAZ BEL
0 - 2
 Kazakhstan vs Belgium
FT BEL NET
1 - 2
 Belarus vs Netherlands
FT HUN AZE
1 - 0
 Hungary vs Azerbaijan
FT SCO SAN
6 - 0
 Scotland vs San Marino
FT CYP RUS
0 - 5
 Cyprus vs Russia
FT EST GER
0 - 3
 Estonia vs Germany
FT WAL CRO
1 - 1
 Wales vs Croatia
FT SLO AUS
0 - 1
 Slovenia vs Austria
FT POL NOR
2 - 0
 Poland vs North Macedonia
FT KOS MON
2 - 0
 Kosovo vs Montenegro
FT BUL ENG
0 - 6
 Bulgaria vs England
FT UKR POR
2 - 1
 Ukraine vs Portugal
FT LIT SER
1 - 2
 Lithuania vs Serbia
FT MOL ALB
0 - 4
 Moldova vs Albania
FT ICE AND
2 - 0
 Iceland vs Andorra
FT FRA TUR
1 - 1
 France vs Turkey
FT FIN ARM
3 - 0
 Finland vs Armenia
FT SWI REP
2 - 0
 Switzerland vs Republic of Ireland
FT GIB GEO
2 - 3
 Gibraltar vs Georgia
FT SWE SPA
1 - 1
 Sweden vs Spain
FT ROM NOR
1 - 1
 Romania vs Norway
FT FAR MAL
1 - 0
 Faroe Islands vs Malta
FT ISR LAT
3 - 1
 Israel vs Latvia
FT LIE ITA
0 - 5
 Liechtenstein vs Italy
FT GRE BOS
2 - 1
 Greece vs Bosnia-Herzegovina
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us