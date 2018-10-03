Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Europa League 2018/19: Arsenal's predicted line-up against Qarabag

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
Preview
365   //    03 Oct 2018, 15:19 IST

Arsenal v Vorskla Poltava - UEFA Europa League - Group E
Emery has called upon a strong squad to travel

The Arsenal squad has just departed for Azerbaijan after Unai Emery decided that the new should train in the new stadium before the match on Thursday night. It is completely opposite from Arsene Wenger's style as the French manager had preferred for the boys to train in London before departing for the match. No one knows if such a change in training venue would have an impact on the performance or not, but one thing for sure is that Emery has brought a strong team.

Petr Cech came off just before half-time after injuring his hamstring and the goalkeeper is expected to miss a month of action. Bernd Leno then made his debut and managed to keep a clean sheet for the team. Although the German looked a little shaky in the early stages when he just took over, he soon became more comfortable and aware of the demands. It was the first clean sheet for him since making the move as he has failed to keep any in the Europa League and Carabao Cup fixtures.

After winning seven consecutive matches in all competitions, the Gunners are looking to make it eight out of eight. There are still concerns about the team's lacklustre first-half performances in almost every single game, but Emery has somehow managed to turn the tide around in the second-half and motivate his side to be more clinical in their football. Overcoming Qarabag should not be of a great problem, but the question is whether the Gunners can keep a clean sheet and score more goals than they usually do. Here is how the line-up for the Arsenal team could look. 

Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno

Arsenal v Brentford - Carabao Cup Third Round
Leno made his debut in EPL over the weekend

With Cech injured, there is little doubt that Leno will be starting in between the posts for his side. Although he did look wobbly and uncertain in a couple of matches, he is still in the process of adapting. Emery has to choose between Leno and Emiliano Martínez, hence the former looks to be the better option.

Right-back: Stephan Lichtsteiner

Arsenal v Vorskla Poltava - UEFA Europa League - Group E
Lichtsteiner has not started in the EPL this season

It should be the time for the Swiss international to play again after he has been seen as the second-choice right back of the club. Bellerin probably will not be risked in the fixture and Emery will go ahead to play the former Juventus defender.

Centre-back: Rob Holding

Arsenal FC v Watford FC - Premier League
Holding has impressed in recent matches

When presented the chance to fight a spot in the starting eleven, Holding certainly did his best to hold onto that position. In the last two matches, he showed his maturity to play alongside Shkodran Mustafi. It was the German centre-back who looked the worse of the duo. Hence, Holding is extremely likely to be named in the starting eleven.

Centre-back: Sokratis

Arsenal v Everton - Premier League
Sokratis is likely to make a return on Thursday night

Sokratis suffered a dead leg in the match against Everton. He was given the chance to fully recover when Arsenal faced Watford over the weekend. Now that he has travelled and fit to play, Emery is likely to start him alongside Holding.

Left-back: Sead Kolasinac

Arsenal v Chelsea - International Champions Cup 2018
Kolasinac should be given the nod ahead of Monreal

Kolasinac has been out of action since Arsenal's preseason. He recently resumed full training and was selected to travel as well. Nacho Monreal ought to be given a rest and the game will be a good chance for Emery to determine Kolasinac's qualities and how he can contribute.

Centre Defensive Midfielder: Matteo Guendouzi

Arsenal v Brentford - Carabao Cup Third Round
The youngster has been dropped to the bench

With rumours surrounding the youngster that Didier Deschamps could call him up for the upcoming international friendlies, it is a good time for him to play in the Europa League while giving the senior first-team stars a rest. He is capable of bringing lots of energy into the team which can be a positive asset for Arsenal.

Centre Defensive Midfielder: Mohamed Elneny

Arsenal v Vorskla Poltava - UEFA Europa League - Group E
Elneny could continue playing with Guendouzi

Elneny partnered Guendouzi in the last Europa League game and Emery could opt to choose the same midfield partnership. Even though he has not played in EPL, the Egyptian could still be ready to play with Guendouzi in the heart of the midfield.

Left winger: Mesut Ozil

Arsenal FC v Watford FC - Premier League
Ozil could use the game to boost his own self-confidence

Given that Ozil is on a scoring streak, it is a good opportunity for Emery to continue keeping him in the starting eleven. The German midfielder has looked more confident in recent games although he still remains anonymous during some occasions. If he can get a positive result on Thursday night, it will be another boost for him.

Central Attacking Midfielder: Alex Iwobi

Arsenal FC v Watford FC - Premier League
Iwobi has been excelling as a substitute

Everyone says that Iwobi is a changed man after Emery took over. Fans are finally starting to see the Nigerian excel in the midfield. Iwobi has predominantly been a substitute in the EPL, but now, it is the time for him to start a match for the Gunners.

Right winger: Danny Welbeck

Arsenal v Brentford - Carabao Cup Third Round
Welbeck is scoring important goals for his team

There is little doubt that Welbeck is also in a fine form. He has been scoring in key matches despite not being the man chosen to represent the club in the EPL. When the manager calls upon him, Welbeck delivers.

Central Striker: Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal FC v Watford FC - Premier League
Lacazette was wasteful last weekend

Nothing went well for Lacazette over the weekend. He missed great chances but eventually, still managed to aid his side to a victory. The French striker could start for his team ahead of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Eddie Nketiah.

Topics you might be interested in:
Europa League 2018-19 Arsenal Bernd Leno Alex Iwobi Unai Emery
Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
I am an avid Arsenal fan who started watching football back in 2014. COYG
Arsenal looking for 8th consecutive win against Qarabag 
RELATED STORY
Why Henrikh Mkhitaryan Can't Play Arsenal's Europa League...
RELATED STORY
Europa League 2018/19: Arsenal's probable line-up against...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Europa League 2018-19: 5 talking points from MatchDay 1
RELATED STORY
Henrikh Mkhitaryan will miss the Europa League Final if...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 4-2 Vorskla: 3 Talking Points from Europa League tie
RELATED STORY
Why Chelsea Or Arsenal could win Europa League
RELATED STORY
Europa League draw: Arsenal face Sporting, Chelsea get PAOK
RELATED STORY
UEFA Europa League 2018/19 : Top 3 players from Arsenal...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Europa League 2018-19: 10 Matches to look forward to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Europa League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
Tomorrow AST REN 08:20 PM Astana vs Rennes
Tomorrow VOR SPO 10:25 PM Vorskla vs Sporting CP
Tomorrow QAR ARS 10:25 PM Qarabağ vs Arsenal
Tomorrow BOR KOB 10:25 PM Bordeaux vs København
Tomorrow ZEN SLA 10:25 PM Zenit vs Slavia Praha
Tomorrow BAY AEK 10:25 PM Bayer Leverkusen vs AEK Larnaca
Tomorrow ZUR LUD 10:25 PM Zürich vs Ludogorets
Tomorrow REA F-D 10:25 PM Real Betis vs F91 Dudelange
Tomorrow MIL OLY 10:25 PM Milan vs Olympiakos Piraeus
Tomorrow FEN SPA 10:25 PM Fenerbahçe vs Spartak Trnava
Tomorrow AND DIN 10:25 PM Anderlecht vs Dinamo Zagreb
Tomorrow ROS RB- 10:25 PM Rosenborg vs RB Leipzig
Tomorrow SAL CEL 10:25 PM Salzburg vs Celtic
05 Oct JAB DYN 12:30 AM Jablonec vs Dynamo Kyiv
05 Oct MAL BES 12:30 AM Malmö FF vs Beşiktaş
05 Oct SAR GEN 12:30 AM Sarpsborg 08 vs Genk
05 Oct SPA VIL 12:30 AM Spartak Moskva vs Villarreal
05 Oct RAN RAP 12:30 AM Rangers vs Rapid Wien
05 Oct BAT PAO 12:30 AM BATE vs PAOK
05 Oct CHE VID 12:30 AM Chelsea vs Vidi
05 Oct KRA SEV 12:30 AM Krasnodar vs Sevilla
05 Oct STA AKH 12:30 AM Standard Liège vs Akhisarspor
05 Oct APO OLY 12:30 AM Apollon vs Olympique Marseille
05 Oct EIN LAZ 12:30 AM Eintracht Frankfurt vs Lazio
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us