Europa League 2018/19, Arsenal 4-2 Vorskla Poltava: 4 things we learned from the game

Arsenal v Vorskla Poltava - UEFA Europa League - Group E

Arsenal raced to a four-nil lead against the Ukrainians with goals from Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, who scored twice, Danny Welbeck and Mesut Ozil, but the away team scored two late goals to take off some gloss from Arsenal's dominant performance. There are a number of things we learned from the game. Let's take a look at some of them.

#1 Aubameyang gaining confidence

The Gabon international who signed for the Gunners in January hit the ground running and scored 10 goals in the Premier League, despite being signed in the winter window. he has been tipped by many to upstage Alexandre Lacazette this season as Arsenal's top goal-scorer. But until now, it has not yet quite happened for him in the first few games of the season.

One can sense that the Gabon international was feeling frustrated having missed some glorious chances in the Premier League this season, most notably, against Chelsea.

When it was announced that Aubameyang was in the starting lineup against Voskla, it raised some eyebrows, considering the fact that Arsenal need to give important players rest before upcoming fixtures.

However, it was a decision that eventually paid for Unai Emery as the Gabonese regained his confidence with two well taken goals.

#2 Lucas Torreira is a gem in midfield

Arsenal v Vorskla Poltava - UEFA Europa League - Group E

The Uruguayan was very impressive throughout his stay on the pitch. He seems to be easing his way into the team and it would not be long before he forces himself into the starting 11. You kind of get the feeling that Matteo Guendouzi has to step up his game because Torreira is already making strong claims for a starting spot in the team.

Not only is the Uruguayan a midfield enforcer from what we have seen so far, he is also a very good set-piece taker as he nearly scored only for his effort to hit the side net in the first half.

