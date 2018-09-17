Europa League 2018/19: Arsenal's probable line-up against Vorskla

Emery would be hoping to rotate his squad in the Europa League group stage

Arsenal secured a narrow victory away at St James' Park over the weekend. The Gunners put up a fantastic second-half performance and to win all three points. However, a lapse in concentration caused the team to concede and remain unable to keep a clean sheet thus far in the campaign.

Unai Emery's men have an exciting game at home to the Toffees on Sunday, but before that, they will face Vorskla in the Europa League. Their opponent currently sits fifth in the Ukranian Premier League standings and should not pose too much of a trouble for Arsenal. As such, Emery is likely to be tempted to rotate his squad.

The likes of Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey, and Sokratis are likely to be given a break from the game. Other players such as Bernd Leno, Mohamed Elneny and many others will then be expected to step up and prove to Emery their worth.

They have not played a role in the first five matches of the Premier League. With other domestic competitions starting soon, these players could receive more action time in addition to what they are getting from the European competition. Here is a look at the probable starting line-up for the hosts in the upcoming match.

Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno

Leno could finally make his home debut

The new Arsenal keeper has yet to play a single minute in the Premier League, with Cech remaining the first-choice goalie. However, in the latest press conference delivered by Emery, it seems likely that Leno would finally get his chance to impress. After numerous mistakes for Cech and his inability to keep clean sheets, fans have been calling for the German keeper to be named in the starting eleven. For the Europa League opener, it should be the chance for him to play at the Emirates.

Right back: Stephan Lichtsteiner

Lichtsteiner could play as a right-back on Thursday

Lichtsteiner has mostly been unable to challenge Hector Bellerin for the right-back position. However, the latter is believed to be given a break from all the action and Lichtsteiner could come into the game and play in his favoured position. Against a less competitive opponent, it should not be that much of a trouble for the experienced Swiss right-back

Centre-Back: Rob Holding

Holding is poised to make his first start of the season

Rob Holding has been on the bench all this while, but for the upcoming game, he could be called upon action by his manager. Sokratis has played every game with Shkodran Mustafi, and the former worked hard over the weekend.

He deserves a good break as he recharges himself for the weekend game. The English youngster is likely to replace Sokratis and play alongside Mustafi just in front of the keeper.

Centre-back: Shkodran Mustafi

Mustafi should be partnering with Holding on Thursday

Other than that embarrassing slip over the weekend, Mustafi indeed has tried his best to understand his new partner and entirely focus on the game for the full 90 minutes. Given that Laurent Koscielny remains unavailable and Calum Chambers has been loaned to Fulham, there are no other options in the role of a centre-back. Hence, Mustafi should be starting with Holding.

Left-back: Nacho Monreal

Monreal is the only available senior left-back

Since Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Sead Kolasinac are both still out of action, Monreal is the only senior left-back in the squad. He did not put up a particularly eye-catching performance against Newcastle United, but the veteran fullback should remain in the starting eleven.

Central Defensive Midfielder: Mohamed Elneny

Elneny has not started a game thus far

Similar to Holding, Elneny has been on the bench all along. Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira are likely to be rested after their impressive showing over the weekend. Now, it is the time for Elneny to fight for his place in the team or else his future with the Gunners could get darker and darker.

Central Defensive Midfielder: Matteo Guendouzi

Guendouzi was taken off after the first 45 minutes on Saturday

Guendouzi was withdrawn after the 15-minute break as Emery changed his game plan. Since his partnership with Xhaka is not working that well, he could instead be working with Elneny for the upcoming match.

To begin, the French teenager has never really be considered a starter when compared to Lucas Torreira and Granit Xhaka. The duo has more experience than him, but the Europa League can be an excellent opportunity for Guendouzi to improve his skills.

Right Winger: Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Mkhitaryan has an impressive Europa League record

Mkhitaryan has appeared as a substitute in the last two matches as Alexandre Lacazette replaced him to play alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Throughout his career, he has had dazzling results in the Europa League. It is now the time for him to step up and help the club get off to a good start in the European competition.

Central Attacking Midfielder: Alex Iwobi

Iwobi is likely to start and replace Ozil

Iwobi last played in the match against West Ham. As he is now entirely fit, he could take on the role of an attacking midfielder in the centre of the pitch. The Nigerian midfielder is used to playing on the wings, but he is capable of playing at Mesut Ozil's position too.

Ozil is almost sure to miss the game after his involvement in the weekend match. Hence, Iwobi could be given a chance to show what he can do.

Left Winger: Danny Welbeck

Welbeck is capable of causing the defenders plenty of trouble

Emery introduced Welbeck as a substitute in the previous game. It was probably to allow the English striker to warm-up and prepare himself for the Thursday match. With Aubameyang and Lacazette preferred, Welbeck has found it hard to make it into the starting eleven.

However, that does not mean that the forward has lost his touch of scoring. During the international break, he netted for England before the referee decided that there was an earlier foul on the goalkeeper and thus, his goal was disallowed. With his pace, he could cause lots of trouble at the final third of the pitch.

Striker: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang is sorely in need of scoring

Aubameyang looked out of sorts in his last game and was frustrated at being taken off early. If he can get some goals in the game against Vorskla, it will surely be a great boost to his confidence. At the same time, it will be a good chance for Emery to explore his partnership with Welbeck, which is something that everyone has not seen much of.

Substitutes: Emiliano Martinez, Joe Willock, Eddie Nketiah, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Emile-Smith Rowe, Jordi Osei-Tutu.