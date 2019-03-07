×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Europa League 2018-19, Stade Rennais  v Arsenal: Team News, Predicted XI

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Preview
499   //    07 Mar 2019, 14:45 IST

The Gunners will be high on confidence after their impressive performance against arch-rivals Tottenham in the weekend.
The Gunners will be high on confidence after their impressive performance against arch-rivals Tottenham in the weekend.

The round of 16 fixtures of the Europa league kicks off today with Arsenal traveling to Rennes as they face Stade Rennais at the Roazhon Park in the first leg.

Rennes are 10th in the Ligue 1 and are unbeaten in their last 3 matches and have lost just once in their last 8 matches. The French qualified to the round of 16 after beating Spanish side 6-4 on aggregate.

The visitors will be high on confidence after an impressive performance against their arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the weekend. The Gunners qualified to the round of 16 after beating BATE Borisov 3-1 on aggregate.

Team News

Stade Rennais 

Injuries

The French side will be fresher of the two after coach Julien Stephan giving a day off for his players.

Jordan Siebatcheu, Romain Danze, Abdoulaye Diallo, and Ludovic Baal are expected to miss the fixture through injury while James Lea Silki is doubtful.

Suspensions

Hamari Traoré will be missing for the French side with suspension while Benjamin Andre returns to the starting lineup after serving his.

Advertisement

Arsenal

Injuries

There are no fresh injury concerns for Unai Emery with long term absentees Danny Welbeck, Rob Holding and Hector Bellerin missing in action for the Gunners.

Suspension


The Frenchman is once again out due to suspension
The Frenchman is once again out due to suspension

Alexander Lacazette will be missing for the Gunners as the Frenchman is still serving a suspension after receiving the marching orders against BATE Borisov in the first leg. Pierre Emerick Aubameyang is expected to start in his place.

Probable Lineups

Stade Rennes (4-2-3-1): Koubek; Zeffane, Mexer, Da Silva, Doumbia; Andre, Bourigeaud; Sarr, Ben Arfa, Grenier; Niang

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Cech; Maitland-Niles, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Guendouzi, Torreira; Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Iwobi; Aubameyang

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Europa League 2018-19 Stade Rennais Mesut Ozil Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Unai Emery
Varun Nair
ANALYST
Arsenal v BATE Borisov: Match Preview, Team News, Predicted XI | Europa League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
5 footballers who were found guilty of racism
RELATED STORY
Arsenal vs Qarabag FK: Match preview, predictions, venue, team news, and more | UEFA Europa League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Chelsea v Malmo FF: Predicted Lineups - Europa League Predicted Lineups and more
RELATED STORY
Lazio v Sevilla: Match Preview, Team News, Predicted XI | Europa League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
UEFA Europa League 2018-19, Arsenal 1-0 Qarabag: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Europa League 2018/19: 3 Rennes players Arsenal need to be wary of
RELATED STORY
Vidi FC vs Chelsea: Match preview, predictions, venue, team news, and more | UEFA Europa League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
UEFA Europa League 2018-19: 5 talking points from MatchDay 1
RELATED STORY
UEFA Europa League 2018-19: 10 Matches to look forward to on Match Day 1
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Europa League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
8th Finals
FT EIN INT
0 - 0
 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Internazionale
FT DIN BEN
1 - 0
 Dinamo Zagreb vs Benfica
FT SEV SLA
2 - 2
 Sevilla vs Slavia Praha
FT REN ARS
3 - 1
 Rennes vs Arsenal
FT ZEN VIL
1 - 3
 Zenit vs Villarreal
FT CHE DYN
3 - 0
 Chelsea vs Dynamo Kyiv
FT NAP SAL
3 - 0
 Napoli vs Salzburg
FT VAL KRA
2 - 1
 Valencia vs Krasnodar
14 Mar DYN CHE 11:25 PM Dynamo Kyiv vs Chelsea
14 Mar SAL NAP 11:25 PM Salzburg vs Napoli
14 Mar KRA VAL 11:25 PM Krasnodar vs Valencia
15 Mar INT EIN 01:30 AM Internazionale vs Eintracht Frankfurt
15 Mar BEN DIN 01:30 AM Benfica vs Dinamo Zagreb
15 Mar SLA SEV 01:30 AM Slavia Praha vs Sevilla
15 Mar ARS REN 01:30 AM Arsenal vs Rennes
15 Mar VIL ZEN 01:30 AM Villarreal vs Zenit
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us