Europa League 2019/20, Eintracht Frankfurt 0-3 Arsenal: Four talking points

Ferdie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 254 // 20 Sep 2019, 01:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Aubameyang was on the scoresheet for Arsenal

Arsenal won pretty comprehensively in the end, but the 4-0 scoreline doesn't tell the whole story of this Europa League tie. Eintracht Frankfurt began the game firmly in control of the tie, but Arsenal's first goal, coming through Joe Willock, shook them. They managed to regain some semblance of control but half-time seemed to come at the wrong time for them.

The home side would continue to batter Arsenal's defence, but they backline held firm. Dominik Kohr's sending off with 11 minutes to go, swung the tie in Arsenal's favour and suddenly the quick, young frontline had plenty of space.

Bukayo Saka struck first and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang followed a few seconds later to seal a 3-0 win away from home in their Europa League opener.

It was undoubtedly a win that Arsenal earned through some great performances around the pitch, but Eintracht Frankfurt and Adi Hutter will be kicking themselves for not getting something out of the game

#1 Wasteful Eintracht Frankfurt

Kostic created plenty for the home side but they were wasteful with their chances

The home side gave Arsenal plenty of scares through the game. They were imperious at times with Philip Kostic and Danny Da Costa rampaging down the wings to create for Andre Silva and Bas Dost.

Although, they should have scored on plenty of occasions, no player could find the back of the net for Eintracht. The easiest chances fell to Bas Dost and Andre Silva, unsurprisingly as they were marked by Joe Willock and Lucas Torreira on set pieces, a mismatch in size if there ever was one. Yet, they couldn't make their chances count.

Frankfurt's top scorer of the season so far, Goncalo Pacienca, replaced Dost to try and create something towards the end of the game, but he couldn't make the difference either.

1 / 3 NEXT