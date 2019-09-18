Europa League 2019-20, Manchester United vs FC Astana: Predicted lineup for the Red Devils

Mohul Bhowmick FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 68 // 18 Sep 2019, 10:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United

Manchester United host Kazakhstan side FC Astana at Old Trafford on Thursday in their first game of the Europa League group stage. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could use the competition to distribute playing time among other members of the first-team squad, after picking rather similar starting XIs in all their Premier League outings this season.

Some youngsters like Tahith Chong, Angel Gomes and Mason Greenwood may get a chance to display their skills in a senior European competition at home. It is fair to say that Solskjaer has a problem of plenty on his hands.

Here, we pick out the starting XI that is most likely going to take the field on Thursday. United will play in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

1) Sergio Romero (goalkeeper)

This is not going to be a big shocker to those who followed Manchester United's campaign in the 2016-17 Europa League. Sergio Romero, the Red Devils' backup goalkeeper, is most likely going to start instead of David de Gea.

The latter, who signed a contract extension during the week, is probably going to be rested for Sunday's visit to West Ham United.

2) Ashley Young (left-back)

This game might be too early for Under-23 left-back Brandon Williams, who is probably going to be introduced to the rigors of the Premier League by Solskjaer first. So in the meantime, veteran winger and club captain Ashley Young will start in the position as long as Luke Shaw is out injured.

Advertisement

3) Phil Jones (centre-back)

With Harry Maguire likely to get a well-earned break, Phil Jones will most probably start for the Red Devils in the heart of their defence. This will be the Englishman's first start of this season.

4) Victor Lindelof (centre-back)

Victor Lindelof

Solskjaer might be tempted to give youngster Axel Tuanzebe his first start in the Europa League, but Victor Lindelof is most likely going to retain his place at the back. Lindelof will partner Phil Jones and try to lead him out of any problematic situations that may arise.

5) Diogo Dalot (right-back)

Young Portuguese right-back Diogo Dalot, who arrived at Old Trafford from Porto last season, expressed his desire to win the Europa League earlier this week. He is going to start on Thursday as Solskjaer looks to give Aaron Wan-Bissaka some rest.

6) Scott McTominay (central midfielder)

After his colossal display on Saturday against Leicester City in the Premier League, Scott McTominay's name is probably going to be the first in Solskjaer's mind. The young Scotsman will retain his spot in central midfield.

7) Fred (central midfielder)

Brazilian midfielder Fred, who was signed from Shakhtar Donetsk last season, put up an impressive display when he was brought on in the second half against Leicester City on Saturday. He should get the nod to play alongside McTominay over the struggling Nemanja Matic.

8) Tahith Chong (left attacking midfielder)

Tahith Chong

Manchester United's academy product Tahith Chong, who was given minutes against Leicester on Saturday, is set for his first taste of a senior European competition. He will most probably start on the left wing on Thursday.

9) Juan Mata (central attacking midfielder)

Spaniard Juan Mata is most probably going to retain his spot in the starting XI in order to provide experience to a youthful side. He can create opportunities for the youngsters playing alongside him, controlling the centre of the pitch with his experience and skills.

10) Andreas Pereira (right attacking midfielder)

Brazil's Andreas Pereira, who has played in a variety of positions under Solskjaer, will start on the right wing against FC Astana on Thursday - just like he did against Leicester at Old Trafford on Saturday.

11) Mason Greenwood (forward)

Solskjaer will likely rest regular starter Marcus Rashford in order to preserve his energy for a challenging trip away to West Ham United on Sunday. That means Mason Greenwood may be handed his first start of the season. The young Englishman is a capable player who can make the jump easily.