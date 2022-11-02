4 Manchester United players who could start against Real Sociedad 

Manchester United will travel to Spain to face Real Sociedad in their final Group stage game of the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 season on Thursday, 3rd November.

The Red Devils will be eager to secure all three points as a win with a good goal difference could guarantee them a top-spot finish in Group E.

Real Sociedad defeated Manchester United 1-0 in the first leg of this encounter, which was played on the 8th of September at Old Trafford.

However, due to a number of fixtures coming thick and fast, Erik Ten Hag might be looking to rotate the squad in this clash as the Red Devils have already secured a spot in the next round of the competition.

As such, we will take a look at the four Manchester United players who are most likely to start against Real Sociedad.

#4 Tyrell Malacia

Leicester City v Manchester United - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

The recent resurgence of Luke Shaw in the defense has made Malacia the second-choice option in the left-back position.

Luke Shaw has been insane recently. He needed competition from Tyrell Malacia to reignite his Manchester United career. Finally seeing him back to his best

Malacia has made just seven Premier League appearances for the Red Devils so far, but he has featured in all five of Manchester United's Europa League games this season.

Ten Hag might be looking to rest Shaw for the team's crucial Premier League fixture against Aston Villa this weekend as the Red Devils have already secured qualification for the next round of the Europa League competition with 12 points in five games.

This might give Malacia an opportunity to feature at left-back.

#3 Alejandro Garnacho

Garnacho v Real Sociedad: Group E - UEFA Europa League 2022-23 campaign

The Argentine was in the starting XI for the first time this season in the Red Devils' 3-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol on October 27 and he performed well on the night!

Man United × RedBull Racing @ManUtdxRBR



90% passing accuracy

9 touches in opposition box (joint-most)

7 duels won (most)

4 fouls won

3 successful dribbles (most)

2 shots

1 chance created

0.14 xG



Fantastic Debut🤩 🏼 . Alejandro Garnacho Vs Sheriff Tiraspol:90% passing accuracy9 touches in opposition box (joint-most)7 duels won (most)4 fouls won3 successful dribbles (most)2 shots1 chance created0.14 xGFantastic Debut🤩 Alejandro Garnacho Vs Sheriff Tiraspol:90% passing accuracy9 touches in opposition box (joint-most)7 duels won (most)4 fouls won3 successful dribbles (most)2 shots1 chance created0.14 xGFantastic Debut🤩👊🏼🔥. https://t.co/9zdbb7ojQl

However, neither Antony nor Jadon Sancho were spotted in the Manchester United squad that trained for the forthcoming game against Real Sociedad.

Jadon Sancho and Antony are not in #mufc training this morning

This is a strong indication that Garnacho is in contention to feature on the left-wing for the Red Devils.

#2 Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire vs West Ham United - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

After a disappointing start to the campaign at centre-back and an injury which kept him out for several weeks, Maguire might be looking to fight for his place in the starting XI.

The skipper registered his first start in several weeks for the Red Devils in their 1-0 win over West Ham United on the 30th of October.

His impressive performance against West Ham United last weekend put him in strong contention to start for the Red Devils against Real Sociedad.

Man United in Pidgin @ManUtdInPidgin



83% pass wey dey accurate

67 touches

8 clearances 🏅

5 headed clearances 🏅

3 blocks

2/3 aerial duels wey e win

1 clearance off the line 🏅



E try.

|| Na Harry Maguire stats vs. West Ham:83% pass wey dey accurate67 touches8 clearances 🏅5 headed clearances 🏅3 blocks2/3 aerial duels wey e win1 clearance off the line 🏅E try. #MUFC || #MUNWHU Na Harry Maguire stats vs. West Ham:83% pass wey dey accurate67 touches8 clearances 🏅5 headed clearances 🏅3 blocks2/3 aerial duels wey e win1 clearance off the line 🏅E try. 👊#MUFC || #MUNWHU https://t.co/cnaJP6t2Eo

Raphael Varane's injury is another indication that Maguire might partner Lisandro Martinez at centre-back against Real Sociedad.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Erik ten Hag "really happy" to have captain Harry Maguire back from injury. ️ 'He will compete for his position!'Erik ten Hag "really happy" to have captain Harry Maguire back from injury. 'He will compete for his position!' ⭕Erik ten Hag "really happy" to have captain Harry Maguire back from injury. ©️ https://t.co/ythR2zhlWt

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo - Red Devils vs Sheriff Tiraspol: Group E - UEFA Europa League 2022-23 campaign

The Portuguese international is one of the players who is expected to start against Real Sociedad.

Ronaldo has featured in all five of Manchester United's Europa League games and is arguably Ten Hag's main attacking option in the second tier European competition this season.

The 37-year-old is familiar with Real Sociedad due to his experience with Real Madrid in La Liga.

His leadership and attacking prowess makes him one of the key players that are expected to start for Manchester United in this encounter.

Cristiano Ronaldo debuts his new boots in training ahead of the match vs Real Sociedad.

