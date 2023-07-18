Europa vs Dukagjini Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th July 2023

Europa will host Dukagjini at Victoria Stadium in the UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round on Thursday.

Europa vs Dukagjini Preview

The first leg was settled at 2-1 in favor of Dukagjini. The meeting was headed for a 1-1 draw after Jesus Pozo pulled level for Europa. However, Ilaz Zylfui struck late in the second half to hand Dukagjini a one-goal advantage into the reverse fixture. The sides were testing each other's strength for the first time.

The Green Machine deployed an effective defensive strategy in the first leg, which thwarted much of the efforts of Dukagjini. It’s unlikely that Europa will use such a pattern at home since they will be in search of goals. The Gibraltarian team must score at least two goals without conceding to win the tie.

Dukagjini’s head coach Armend Dallku claimed that his team could have secured a better scoreline if not for the expulsion of Ardin Dallku. The defender received a second booking, although late in the game, and will miss the return leg. It’s a huge blow to the Kosovo team but the coach believes they will survive in Gibraltar.

Hithat are hoping to exploit the hosts’ poor run of form when they meet next. Europa have lost five of their last 10 matches, including three straight defeats in their last three games. However, the UEFA first-timers could find it difficult to overcome such an experienced team at home.

Europa vs Dukagjini Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Europa have won twice, drawn once, and lost twice in their last five home matches.

Europa have scored five goals and conceded seven in their last five matches.

Europa are set to play their 26th UEFA game as opposed to two for Dukagjini.

Dukagjini have won twice, drawn once, and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Europa have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches while Dukagjini have won four times and lost once.

Europa vs Dukagjini Prediction

Following the departure of Anthony Hernandez, upfield responsibilities will mainly be shared between Ibrahima Ndiaye and Sergio Rivera. Both strikers netted eight and seven times respectively for Europa in the 2022–23 Gibraltar Football League season.

Dukagjini are yet to find a replacement for their top scorer Otto John, who left the outfit at the end of the season. However, Ilaz Zylfui and Bujar Shabani have been impressive so far.

We expect Europa to prevail based on determination and home advantage.

Prediction: Europa 3-1 Dukagjini

Europa vs Dukagjini Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Europa to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Europa to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Dukagjini to score - Yes