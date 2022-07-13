Europa vs Vikingur Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th July | UEFA Conference League 2022-23

Europa take on Vikingur at the Victoria Stadium in the second leg of their Europa Conference League qualifying fixture on Thursday, with both sides looking to progress to the next round.

Europa have been in poor form recently, having lost four of their last five games across all competitions. Moisés Arteaga's side will look to overturn their 1-0 deficit from the first leg with a win against Vikingur.

Vikingur, on the other hand, have been in great form recently and are unbeaten in their last nine games across all competitions. Johan Poulsen's side will be going into the game on a five-game winning streak and should be confident of extending their streak and progressing to the next round of the competition with a win on Thursday.

Both sides will be looking to win the game and progress to the next round of the Europa Conference League.

Europa vs Vikingur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second time that the two sides have faced off, with the first time being in the first leg earlier this week.

Vikingur came away as 1-0 winners in the first leg, thanks to Olaf Bardason's goal.

Vikingur have been in great domestic form this season, having scored 46 goals and conceded only 13 in their 15 games so far.

Europa have started off their pre-season campaign poorly, having lost their two games so far.

Europa vs Vikingur Prediction

Both sides have been in contrasting form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Thursday.

Neither side have any significant absentees due to suspensions or injuries.

Vikingur are clearly the better side in terms of form and quality and should not have a problem getting past Europa on Thursday.

We predict Vikingur will win the game comfortably and advance to the next stage of the Europa Conference League.

Prediction: Europa 0-2 Vikingur

Europa vs Vikingur Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Vikingur

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Vikingur boast a strong defensive record, having only conceded only four goals in their last nine games across all competitions. Europa are also yet to find the back of the net during their pre-season campaign so far)

Tip 3 - Solvi Vatnhamar to score/assist (The midfielder has 15 goals and three assists in 15 league games so far this season)

