Europe's top 5 Leagues and the 5 Most successful clubs in each of these leagues

Football is played all over the world at the international and club level. Yet, only a few club leagues are exciting and watched by millions around the world. In the recent times, the true home of football seems to have moved out of South America to Europe. As has also been evident from the last few world cups, European teams have been dominating world football and the last time a South American team won football was in 2002. In fact, in the 2018 world cup, all the semi-finalists were Europeans.

In short, European teams today are much more successful than South American or any other part of the world. They dominate both at the club and international level.

In this list today, we would be looking at the 5 clubs which have won the most number of league titles in the 5 most popular and statistically proven best leagues in the world.

#5 Ligue 1 (France)

Saint Etienne have won the Ligue 1 the most number of times.

Most Titles: Saint-Etienne (10 Titles)

Special Mention: Olmpique de Marseille (9 Titles) (1 Champions League)

Recent Title: PSG (7 Titles)

As per UEFA Club coefficients, the Ligue 1, played in France is the 5th best league in Europe. However, in the past, the Ligue 1 has become a one-horse race with PSG winning the last 5 out of 6 titles since 2012.

Yes, the financial dominance of PSG has made the Ligue 1 a less exciting league but that certainly does not take away from it the fact that the Ligue 1 has some good teams. Till date, Marseille is the only French club to have won the UCL, in the 1992-92 season.

Yet, whilst PSG have failed to win the UCL, they are strong favourites to win the UCL every season and it is only a matter of time before PSG go on to win the Champions League. Moreover, with top players like Neymar, Edison Cavani, Thiago Silva, the Ligue 1 has a lot of talent in it.

Not to mention young talent in the form of Le Celso, Alban Lafont. It is important to mention that Marseille also had a good year, only losing to Atletico Madrid in the final of the Europa League.

As for now, Saint Etienne remain the most successful team in Ligue 1 having won the title 10 times, their last title came in 1980-81. The club were runners-up in 1981-82. However, post that, the club seems to have lost its brilliance having never won the title again or finished in 2nd or 3rd place.

Let us see till when can Saint-Etienne hold on to their record of most Ligue 1 titles.

