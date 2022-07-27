European giants in advanced talks and closing in on signing Liverpool star Roberto Firmino - Report

Serie A outfit Juventus are in advanced talks to sign Liverpool ace Roberto Firmino this summer, a report from Corriere dello Sport (via Paisley Gates) has claimed. Firmino, who joined the club in July 2015, sees his contract expire in June 2023.

Roberto Firmino has long been one of the most integral members of Jurgen Klopp’s squad, but could well be on his way out of the club this summer. The Brazilian forward did not start as much as he would have liked last season, and could have an even tougher time this term thanks to Darwin Nunez’s introduction.

To play week in and week out to have a fair shot at representing Brazil at the Qatar World Cup, Firmino is reportedly prepared to join the Old Lady.

Anything Liverpool @AnythingLFC_ The Boss & Firmino in training today 📸 The Boss & Firmino in training today 📸 https://t.co/n8xVrvCiFk

As per the aforementioned report, Juventus have moved in and are currently in the advanced stages of negotiations to sign the 30-year-old striker. Having missed out on their primary target Alvaro Morata, Juve are eager to push the no. 9’s signing over the line and have reportedly submitted a £19 million offer.

The versatile forward, who was signed for a £36.9 million fee from Hoffenheim, has so far featured in 327 games for Liverpool across competitions. He has recorded 98 goals and 74 assists, winning a Premier League, a Champions League, and an FA Cup, amongst other honors.

Liverpool could be reluctant to let Firmino go this summer

Although Liverpool are likely to use Nunez as their first-choice striker, they might not be open to selling the former Hoffenheim man this summer. Having lost Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, and Takumi Minamino this summer, Klopp could find himself in a pickle if Nunez picks up an unfortunate injury.

Firmino, who offers more flexibility than Diogo Jota, could then prove to be an invaluable option for the Reds and help them remain competitive on all fronts.

The Redmen TV @TheRedmenTV Here for this Roberto Firmino finish Here for this Roberto Firmino finish 🔥 https://t.co/4Rr1BSf0TR

Remaining as a substitute at Anfield could indeed prove to be damaging to Firmino’s ambitions of representing Brazil at the World Cup. However, unless a substitute second-choice striker is found, Liverpool could compel the fan-favorite forward to fulfill his contractual obligations.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far