European giants end interest in Barcelona star, want to sign Real Madrid target instead- Reports

AC Milan have reportedly ended their interest in Barcelona forward Ferran Torres and are now linked with a move for Real Madrid target Samuel Chukwueze.

According to Fichajes.net (h/t El Nacional), I Rossoneri were initially believed to be tracking the Spain international's situation at Spotify Camp Nou. They were even prepared to pay €30 million for the versatile forward's services. But their focus has since changed.

According to journalist Ekrem Konur, AC Milan are instead eyeing a move for Chukwueze. The Villarreal winger has also drawn interest from Real Madrid and as per AS, the Spanish giants have enquired about his availability.

An offer of around €40 million could do the trick for the Nigeria international who has 12 months left on his contract at the Estadio de la Ceramica. Milan's shift in interest from Torres to Chukwueze would come as a blow to Barcelona.

They are open to letting him leave and his influence in Xavi Hernandez's team is apparently set to decrease even further next season. To top it off, Barca still owe €42 million of the €55 million they agreed to pay Manchester City for Torres in January 2022.

Milan potentially buying the 23-year-old, who still has four years left on his contract, could have reduced that debt by €30 million. He has struggled to make himself a regular starter in Xavi's team and started just 14 La Liga games last term.

Arda Guler makes Real Madrid admission after snubbing Barcelona

Real Madrid won the race to sign Arda Guler from Fenerbahce and unveiled him as their latest signing on Friday (7 July).

The 18-year-old Turkish playmaker will cost Los Blancos €20 million upfront in transfer fees with a further €10 million in add-ons. Sarı Kanaryalar will also receive 20% of any future sales, as per Football-Espana.

Guler was heavily pursued by Barcelona but when an offer from Real Madrid arrived, he didn't think twice before making the switch to Santiago Bernabeu. He said at his unveiling:

"There were many offers, but my priority has always been Real Madrid. I repeat that there have been many clubs that have presented their offers. But as soon as Real Madrid appeared, all of the others lost importance."

Barca president Joan Laporta recently confirmed that the Blaugranas were chasing the four-cap Turkey international. But their pursuit faltered when Los Merengues arrived at the scene, with the player signing a long-term six-year deal in Madrid.

