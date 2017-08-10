European giants reportedly agree stunning €180 million deal for Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe's future has reportedly been decided!

You'd be happy too if you'd been valued at 10 million Euros for every year of your existence

What's the story?

Kylian Mbappe's future has been the hottest footballing story of the summer (alongside Neymar, of course) and if reports can be believed, that story has just come to an end!

The usually reliable Marca are reporting that Monaco have agreed a quite incredible €180 million (€160 million as fee + €20 million variable) deal for Kylian Mbappe with the team that they beat to the finish last season - Paris Saint-Germain.

As with Neymar, it is believed that it was Kylian Mbappe's father who provided the final push in the negotiations between the two teams

In case you didn't know

In case you've been living under a rock over the past month, Paris Saint-Germain recently broke - no, sorry, took a sledgehammer to - the world transfer record and brought in Neymar by paying off his whopping €222 million release clause.

This now would take their combined spending on just two players to €402 million - and there are persistent rumours that they're willing to break the world record fee for a goalkeeper to get Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak.

If these reports are true, it must be said that all the previous transfer windows are being made to look like a silly game of Monopoly by the Qataris here.

The heart of the matter

Marca are reporting that while Mbappe's personal preference was to play for Real Madrid alongside his boyhood idol Cristiano Ronaldo, the massive financial advantage being offered in Paris tipped the scales in favour of PSG (with a bit of convincing from Mbappe Sr. continue the reports)

While it is being suggested that PSG and sources close to them will deny the reports in order to negotiate the fee down as much as possible, Marca are completely confident in their version of the story and are announcing Mbappe as a PSG player

Video

Here's Kylian Mbappe's unbridled promise in all it's glory:

The lad can play, let me tell you!

Author's take

A strikeforce of Neymar Jr., Edinson Cavani, AND Kylian Mbappe? Might as well have the Ligue 1 trophy presentation right now!

If true, this would well and truly be the year Paris Saint-Germain lifts club football's greatest prize - the UEFA Champions League.

While the world is still digesting the €222 million figure that came with Neymar, PSG have just blindsided everyone.

€180 million for an 18-year-old. Wow.