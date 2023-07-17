European giants ready to sell star player amid recent transfer links to Manchester United - Reports

Bayern Munich are willing to sell Leon Goretzka this summer amid links with Manchester United , according to Sky Germany. The outlet reports that the German outfit are ready to offload their star midfielder for around €40 to €50 million.

“Leon had an unsatisfactory final phase. With his status, we expect a lot from him. There's a lot of competition”. Tuchel on Goretzka and Gravenberch: “They both have contracts with us. Ryan is in the challenger role. He has to get the best out of this role”.“Leon had an unsatisfactory final phase. With his status, we expect a lot from him. There's a lot of competition”.

Goretzka has been Bayern's regular started in midfield in recent times alongside Joshua Kimmich. However, their preferred midfield selection could change under Thomas Tuchel.

The German boss spoke about Goretzka's future at the Allianz arena. He said (via Sky Germany):

"There can always be a situation - like with Lucas Hernandez, who I fully expected - that players have other plans. I haven't heard that from Leon, but it's just the beginning of the preparation. There's a lot of competition."

"I think that all the midfielders are there now and want to see what happens, what is the coach planning, where is my place, do I feel comfortable there, do I get the chance, the playing time that I imagine."

Manchester United are monitoring Goretzka's situation. Despite securing Mason Mount's services from Chelsea this summer for £55 million, Erik ten Hag's side are still in the market for a midfielder.

As per the aforementioned outlet, Tuchel has also sanctioned Goretzka's departure, and therefore an exit could be on the cards this summer. However, the Germany international reportedly wants to remain in Munich as he feels very comfortable at the club.

Apart from Manchester United, three unnamed top-level clubs could also be interested in Goretzka should he be placed on the market.

It remains to be seen where the German midfielder will end up this summer.

"I think it’s a great signing" - Frank Lampard says Mason Mount will 'bring loads of talent' to Manchester United

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has backed Mason Mount to shine at Manchester United. The English manager praised the midfielder for his talents while claiming that Mount will easily fit into Ten Hag's side.

Lampard said on the Diary of a CEO podcast:

"I think it’s a great signing. It’s a complicated one and in the end, he’s got a year left on his contract [with Chelsea]. So in terms of what he’ll bring to Manchester United, it won’t just be what Mason brings, he will bring loads of talent, but he’s just going to go [up] and [raise] levels."

He added:

"Don’t get me wrong, the bar raise is already there with Bruno Fernandes, [Marcus] Rashford, Casemiro… he will absolutely fit in with it."

Mount will indeed bring years of Premier League experience with him, having earned his first-team promotion at Chelsea under Lampard. The England international has registered 129 appearances in the English top tier during his career, scoring 27 goals and providing 24 assists.