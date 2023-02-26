European giants want Liverpool star Fabinho despite drop in form - Reports

Real Madrid are interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Fabinho Tavares, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Brazil international has been one of the great disappointments for the Merseyside outfit this term. He has been one of manager Jurgen Klopp's most trusted starters over the past several seasons.

Fabinho was the midfield anchor in a Liverpool team that won the UEFA Champions League, Premier League and FIFA Club World Cup among other titles under Klopp. However, he has evidently been out of form this season.

The former AS Monaco player has looked like he has lost a yard or two of pace, has been slow to sense out danger and seems to be getting beaten far too easily. Real Madrid, nevertheless, want to bring him back to the Santiago Bernabeu.

He spent the 2012-13 season on loan at Real Madrid Castilla from Rio Ave, making a single senior appearance for Los Blancos. His current contract at Anfield doesn't expire until the summer of 2026.

This has given Liverpool the liberty to slap a mammoth €70 million price tag on the player. Despite not being at his best, he continues to be a regular part of Klopp's starting XI.

Fabinho has played in 33 games across competitions this term. This could, however, be down to the lack of direct competition at the club in the No. 6 position.

Liverpool are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham and could sacrifice Fabinho to secure the Englishman's signature. Coincidentally, Real Madrid are also heavily linked with a move for the 19-year-old.

Los Blancos could lose Toni Kroos and Luka Modric as free agents this summer. The Merseyside-based giants, meanwhile, have Naby Keita, Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain and James Milner on contracts that expire this summer.

Jurgen Klopp comments on Fabinho's form after Liverpool's 5-2 loss vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid scored five goals past a hapless Liverpool team at Anfield in a 5-2 Champions League rout on 21 February.

Fabinho Tavares played the full 90 minutes against Los Merengues. He seemed slow in transition and helped Real Madrid score their fifth goal by losing possession carelessly.

Speaking after the game, manager Jurgen Klopp commented (h/t Empire of the Kop):

"It took a while but I think Fabinho is now completely different to what we saw four or five weeks ago, we have to keep that going now. It’s like [he’s playing at] 80% but he was not at all a problem in the game (against Real Madrid).

"He looked a lot better but had to play a lot. So it is not like click click click he is back, play on, these kinds of things, because we have plenty of No.6s."

