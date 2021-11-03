European Golden Boot Power Rankings: November 2021

The European Golden Shoe, also known as the European Golden Boot, is awarded to the leading scorer in league matches from the top division of European leagues. Every year, the best forwards across the top European leagues vie for the prestigious award, scoring as many as possible in their respective domestic leagues. Last year, Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski took the European Golden Boot home with a total score of 82, scoring 41 goals in the Bundesliga.

The top five European leagues - the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 - are generally considered a notch tougher than other leagues on the continent. Since the difficulty is higher, players in Europe’s top five leagues enjoy the highest coefficient of 2.0. Thanks to the highest multiplier, the European Golden Boot almost always tends to go to a player from Europe’s top-five leagues. So, to make things easier, we have only included scorers from the top-five European leagues.

With that in mind, here is how the Golden Boot power ranking looks in the month of November.

Special mention: Vinicius Jr., Taiwo Awoniyi, Andy Delort, Gaëtan Laborde, Wahbi Khazri, and Edin Dzeko have also scored seven league goals this season.

#10 Jamie Vardy - Leicester City

Leicester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Some say age is just a number, and Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy seems to have made the statement his life’s mantra.

The 34-year-old sharpshooter has been firing on all cylinders this season and has already scored seven goals in the English Premier League.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet Jamie Vardy has scored more Premier League goals than:



🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo

🇳🇱 Dennis Bergkamp

🇫🇷 Eric Cantona

🇪🇦 Fernando Torres

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Ryan Giggs

🇨🇮 Didier Drogba

🇧🇻 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

🇦🇷 Carlos Tevez

🇧🇪 Eden Hazard

🇺🇾 Luis Suárez



Legend of the league! 🔥⚽ Jamie Vardy has scored more Premier League goals than:🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo🇳🇱 Dennis Bergkamp🇫🇷 Eric Cantona🇪🇦 Fernando Torres🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Ryan Giggs🇨🇮 Didier Drogba🇧🇻 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer🇦🇷 Carlos Tevez🇧🇪 Eden Hazard🇺🇾 Luis SuárezLegend of the league! 🔥⚽ https://t.co/rJVVMPp34P

Vardy has been the brightest spark amid Leicester City’s gloomy, mediocre campaign, and the Foxes will need him to continue in a similar fashion.

Apart from seven goals, Vardy has also pitched in with an assist in 10 Premier League matches.

#9 Jonathan David - LOSC Lille

Lille OSC v VfL Wolfsburg: Group G - UEFA Champions League

21-year-old Canadian international Jonathan David signed for LOSC Lille from Belgian outfit Gent in the summer of 2020. He pitched in with 13 goals last season, helping Lille beat PSG to the Ligue 1 title.

David seems to be in even better form this season, having already scored eight goals in 12 Ligue 1 appearances.

🚨LOSC Lille Fans🚨 @LOSC_fs Meilleurs buteurs de L1 sur 2021 💥



🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappe (20)

🇨🇦 Jonathan David (19) Meilleurs buteurs de L1 sur 2021 💥🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappe (20)🇨🇦 Jonathan David (19) https://t.co/2k23bF5w80

David is a versatile center forward who can also play as a winger, a second-striker, or even an attacking midfielder.

Lille boss Jocelyn Gourvennec has experimented with his positioning this season, deploying David as a centre-forward and as a second striker. Unsurprisingly, David has excelled in both positions.

#8 Dusan Vlahovic - Fiorentina

Udinese Calcio v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A

Fiorentina may have been struggling to break into Serie A's top four, but their sharpshooter Dusan Vlahovic is already up there, vying with the very best.

Vlahovic has been in imperious form in the Italian league this season, netting eight goals in 11 appearances. Alongside the plethora of goals he has scored, Vlahovic has also provided an assist in the Italian top-flight.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



He decided to turn down Fiorentina proposal to extend the contract and he could leave the club in January/summer.



Fantastic striker. Dušan Vlahović [21 years old] with an hattrick today. 8 goals in 11 Serie A games this season - it’s 25 goals in 34 games in 2021. 🌪🇷🇸He decided to turn down Fiorentina proposal to extend the contract and he could leave the club in January/summer.Fantastic striker. #Vlahovic Dušan Vlahović [21 years old] with an hattrick today. 8 goals in 11 Serie A games this season - it’s 25 goals in 34 games in 2021. 🌪🇷🇸He decided to turn down Fiorentina proposal to extend the contract and he could leave the club in January/summer.Fantastic striker. #Vlahovic https://t.co/H4lno5wJKT

Vlahovic’s best performance of the season came on matchday 11 against Spezia. He scored an impressive hat-trick to lead his side to a comfortable 3-0 win at the Artemio Franchi Stadium.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar