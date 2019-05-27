×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

European Golden Shoe: Lionel Messi wins the award for a record sixth time as Ronaldo finishes outside top 10

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
135   //    27 May 2019, 10:24 IST
Lionel Messi wins the European Golden Shoe whereas his arch-rival Ronaldo finishes outside the top 10.

What's the story?

Lionel Messi made history by winning the European Golden Shoe for a third consecutive season. The 31-year-old was the topscorer of Europe's top five leagues yet again whereas his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo failed to even make it into the top 10.

In case you didn't know

Messi enjoyed another stellar individual campaign with Barcelona but failed to help the Blaugrana in their quest for Champions League and Copa del Rey glory. With 51 goals in all competitions, the Barca captain remains the only player to score 50 goals in the current campaign.

Messi also secured his 6th Pichichi trophy as he finished on top of the La Liga goalscoring charts by some margin. The 31-year-old has scored 36 goals in the La Liga, helping the Catalan giants win their 8th title in the 11 years. Moreover, Messi also leads the scoring charts in the Champions League with 12 goals despite crashing out in the semi-final stages of the tournament.

On the other hand, Ronaldo has played a pivotal role for the Old Lady since moving to Turin from Real Madrid last summer. With 21 goal in the Serie A, the Portuguese superstar helped the Bianconeri clinch their eighth consecutive league title. As a result of his exploits in the Italian top flight, Ronaldo won the Serie A's player of the year.

The heart of the matter

Messi won his sixth European Golden Shoe, beating Kylian Mbappe who ended in the second place with 33 goals. Messi had virtually secured the European Golden Shoe a week ago, with Mbappe failing to score five goals in his last Ligue 1 fixture.

Serie A top scorer Fabio Quagliarella needed 11 goals in his last game to beat Messi and the Argentine's win was confirmed after the Serie A campaign ended last night. Ronaldo finished in fourth place in the Serie A goalscoring charts and ended up outside the top 10 in the European Golden Shoe rankings.

What's next?

Both Ronaldo and Messi will now focus on their respective National team duties as the 2018/19 domestic campaign has now ended.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi
Advertisement
Top Contenders for European Golden Shoe: March 2019
RELATED STORY
European Golden Shoe 2018-19: Ronaldo in hot pursuit as Messi and Mbappe lead the race for the award
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi extends lead over Cristiano Ronaldo in European Golden Shoe race
RELATED STORY
European Golden Shoe: Lionel Messi continues to enjoy his dominance as the top scorer across Europe; Cristiano Ronaldo crashes out of the top 10
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Lionel Messi wins his sixth European Golden Shoe in 2019
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi extends lead over Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo in European Golden Shoe race
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi extends his lead over Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo in the race for the European Golden Shoe
RELATED STORY
Top contenders for the European Golden Shoe: March 2019
RELATED STORY
5 Individual Awards Lionel Messi could win this year
RELATED STORY
European Golden Shoe: Lionel Messi moves 10 goals clear of Cristiano Ronaldo after a hat-trick
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us