European Golden Shoe: Messi stretches his lead over Mbappe and is on verge of securing his sixth

Debjit Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 17 // 20 May 2019, 00:28 IST

SD Eibar v FC Barcelona - La Liga

What's the story?

Lionel Messi is on the verge of securing his record sixth European Golden Shoe accolade after a brace against Eibar on the final LaLiga matchday of this campaign.

The Barcelona skipper have now scored 36 times in La Liga and have a 4-goal cushion over Kylian Mbappe.

In case you didn’t know….

Messi has once again bagged a brace as Eibar held Barcelona to a 2-2 draw in the final matchday of La Liga campaign. Barcelona came into the tie having already secured the their 26th LaLiga title and had nothing to play for literally.

Eibar started the game in a positive manner and opened the scoring in 20th minute, courtesy to Marc Cucurella, former La Masia defender. However, Messi got the equalizer for Barcelona at the 31st minute after a well-timed thorough ball from Aruto Vidal. Messi struck again on the next minute to put Barcelona in front, only to concede just before the first half whistle.

The heart of the matter

The Barcelona ace have now scored 50 goals and provided 22 assists in across all competitions in Europe. Messi achieved this phenomenal feat of scoring 50 goals in a single campaign on a couple of different occasions.

He has also secured his record sixth Pichichi with 36 goals in Spain’s domestic league in just 34 appearances. Messi is also the leading scorer in the Champions League with 12 goals in 10 appearances, despite being knocked out from the semi-final in the hands of Liverpool.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has extended his lead over Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain. After the brace, the Argentine wizard has now got a 4-goal advantage over Mbappe. Although, Mbappe does have a game in hand but, the French superstar has to pull of something incredible to dethrone Messi.

Mbappe created an opportunity to surpass the maestro with his brace against Dijon FC in the French League, but Messi has cut short Mbappe’s hope with another double.

What’s next?

Messi will be gearing up for the Copa del Rey final against Valencia on the next Saturday. While, Mbappe will have the final opportunity to surpass the great man on the same day against Stade Reims at the Stade Auguste-Delaune.