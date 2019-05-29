×
European Team of the Season 2018-19: Picking the best XI from across the continent

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Feature
1.02K   //    29 May 2019, 10:28 IST

Virgil van Dijk and Lionel Messi are two of the stand-out performers in Europe's top five leagues this season
Virgil van Dijk and Lionel Messi are two of the stand-out performers in Europe's top five leagues this season

Europe's top five leagues have all but ended but we are yet to get over some scintillating performances that have been displayed throughout the season. From Lionel Messi's record-breaking campaign to Virgil van Dijk's resilient debut season with Liverpool, we have savoured it all.

Here, we take a look at the players who have made it to our team of the season from across Europe's top five leagues:

Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)

Club Atletico de Madrid v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League Group A
Club Atletico de Madrid v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League Group A

Jan Oblak has once again taught us a lesson in consistency, winning his fourth consecutive Zamora trophy for his shot-stopping efforts with Atletico Madrid. The goalkeeper conceded only 27 goals in 37 league games in the Spanish top flight this campaign.

The Slovenian boasts of having a better save percentage (79.39%) than any goalkeeper who has played at least 15 games this season. He has kept 20 clean sheets, which have greatly contributed to Atletico's journey to second place in La Liga.

Since joining the Madrid outfit in 2014, the 26-year-old has kept a staggering 117 clean sheets from over 200 appearances proving himself to be an indisposable asset between the sticks.

Of course, Liverpool's Alisson Becker has kept more clean sheets than Oblak this campaign but the Atletico man's consistency has earned him a place on this list.

Honourable mentions: (Liverpool's Alisson and Manchester City's Ederson)


Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

SSC Napoli v FC Bayern Muenchen - Audi Cup 2017
SSC Napoli v FC Bayern Muenchen - Audi Cup 2017
Since swapping Leipzig for Bayern Munich, Joshua Kimmich has risen through the ranks to become a four-time Bundesliga winner and a key member of the German national team.

The 24-year-old has shown off his immense technical abilities and the physical strength that powers them all season and has played a pivotal role in Bayern Munich's journey to the Bundesliga title, especially in the second half of the campaign.

The Germany international tops the German top flight in possessions (3,285) and ranks second in the number of league assists (12) provided throughout the season.

Honourable mention: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold

